Shaq’s daughter Me’Arah O’Neal and Florida teammates shower love as Alexia Gassett announces pregnancy

Shaquille O'Neal's daughter, Me’Arah O’Neal, is one of the Florida Gators players who congratulated Alexia Gassett after she announced her pregnancy.

Gassett posted a video on Thursday to announce that she was expecting a baby, and that post has generated a buzz.

In the video, she was seen using multiple pregnancy test kits, which all showed that she was pregnant.

Then she captioned it, “Baby G coming in October 2025.” After sharing the news, some of her Florida teammates, past and present, including Me’Arah O'Neal, sent some sweet reactions to her post.

Me’Arah O’Neal reacted to the post with two love emojis ❤️❤️

Meanwhile, Morganajones_, who played with Gasset in Florida, said: CONGRATS LEXXXX🥹💙💙

Me’arah O’Neal and former Florida teammate shower love as Alexia Gassett announces pregnancy (Image by Instagram/@alexiamobley23)

Players from other teams also congratulated her, including Serah Williams, who said: CONGRATS ❤️❤️

Madison Greene also reacted with: Congratsss❤️❤️

Players react to Alexia Gasset's pregnancy announcement (Image by Instagram/@alexiamobley23)

Meanwhile, fans also sent their wishes following Gassett's announcement.

Congratulations !!!! You’re gonna make a great Mom!!!🫶🏾, @shine.uju said.

"no freaking WAYYY IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU, @emarijanaee also said.

Fans react to Alexia Gassett's pregnancy announcement (Image by Instagram/@alexiamobley23)

Alexia is also coming off a good season with the Gators. Last season, she averaged 5.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game at Florida. With Gassett on the team, Florida finished 11th in the Southeastern Conference with a 19-18 record.

Her last game was a 66-52 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on March 31. Because of her pregnancy, Alexia Gasset will likely miss a big part of next season with the Gators.

Me’Arah O’Neal and Florida to be without Alexia Gasset

This pregnancy is a big development for Alexia Gasset, who got married to her partner Brandon Gassett in May 2024. Brandon, who is the father-to-be, used to be an athlete himself. He played football as a wide receiver at Walnut High School.

From her caption, Alexia will be having her baby after the new NCAA season starts. Perhaps the new baby could be the lucky charm for Florida to perform better next season.

Owing to her pregnancy, Gasset could miss the entirety of next season with the Gators. As such, players like Me'Arah O'Neal will have to step up for the Gators.

Me’Arah O’Neal had her freshman year last season, averaging 4.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game. Of course, there is a big room for improvement as she looks to reach the heights her father reached in his career.

