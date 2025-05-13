Shaq’s daughter Me'arah O'Neal gives a shout-out to $2 million worth rapper in advertisement for $17.36 billion company

Florida Gators guard Me'arah O'Neal has been enjoying this offseason, even off the court. On Monday, she uploaded a joint post with electronic audio company JBL, a brand with a worth of $17.36 billion (per Forbes), along with her teammates Laila Reynolds and Liv McGill.
In the endorsement video, McGill called for O'Neal's attention by exclaiming:
"Yo, Meez! What you listening to?"
O'Neal responded by shouting out American rapper Glorilla, whose net worth is $2 million (per Celebrity Net Worth).
"What you know about this Glorilla?," O'Neal questioned.
The advertisement ended with O'Neal, Reynolds and McGill hanging out together with a large JBL speaker as McGill asks:
"So tired from this workout, turn us up though Meez."
O'Neal proceeds to play "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME" from Glorilla, with Sexyy Red, once again and says:
"I got you."
Being one of the daughters of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, Me'arah O'Neal has had a steady following in her basketball career through her plays and her father who's widely regarded as one of the greatest NBA big men of all time. That has landed her NIL deals with the likes of JBL.
The younger O'Neal is looking to follow in her father's footsteps, who was a star during his college playing days with the LSU Tigers. Last year, the Houston, Texas native was a part of the Florida squad that reached the SEC quarterfinal and WBIT semifinal.
Me'arah O'Neal will be entering her second year of college hoops in the 2025-26 season
Me'arah O'Neal played out her rookie season of collegiate hoops in the 2024-25 campaign. The 19-year-old averaged 4.8 points on 42.5% overall shooting and 3.9 rebounds in around 13.6 minutes off the bench in 35 games for the Florida Gators. That helped coach Kelly Rae Finley's squad finish with a 19-18 overall record and 5-11 in SEC play.
O'Neal will hope for more game time in her sophomore campaign. The incoming second-year swingman will also look to bring the Gators to a national tournament appearance, with the program's last March Madness stint coming three seasons ago.
