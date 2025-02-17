Shaq’s son Shaqir O'Neal drops 1-word reaction in amazement to Mac McClung’s insane Dunk Contest win in the All-Star weekend

Shaqir O'Neal, son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, was one of the many who were impressed with Orlando Magic guard Mac McClung as he won his third consecutive NBA All-Star Weekend slam dunk crown

On Sunday, McClung shared photos from the dunk contest on his Instagram with the caption:

"God is good!! 🙏💚."

Shaqir O'Neal, who pays for the Florida A&M, reacted to the Orlando Magic guard's historic run.

"3xxx," O'Neal wrote.

Shaqir O'Neal's Insta response to Mac's dunks (Photo Credit: Instagram/@shaqironeall)

While Shaqir's father Shaquille was an NBA legend, he never won an NBA All-Star slam dunk contest. On the other hand, McClung, with just five total NBA games to his credit, has increasingly owned the contest in recent years.

This year, McClung leaped over a car while slamming home one dunk, and on another dunk, leaped over a teammate, tapped the rim and then slammed the ball through the hoop.

In his five NBA appearances, McClung has scored 33 points while picking up 14 rebounds and 12 assists. Most of that production came in one game against the Philadelphia 76ers in April 2023 when he finished with 20 points, nine assists and nine rebounds.

In college, McClung played for Georgetown and Texas Tech. A 6-foot-2, McClung lacked the size to be an NBA Draft selection. In between his NBA tours of duty, McClung has been a star in the NBA's G League.

But his true talent might be his epic dunks. McClung is now the only player in NBA history to win three All-Star dunk contests in a row, and only he and fellow diminutive guard Nate Robinson have even won three contests at all.

Shaqir O'Neal's college career takes off after transferring to Florida A&M

After two seasons at Texas Southern, Shaqir O'Neal transferred to Florida A&M before the 2024-25 season. His career has since seen a turnaround as he went from averaging 1.8 points last season to 7.5 per game this year. He also has 3.1 rebounds per game while playing 19.0 minutes, double his time with the Tigers.

O'Neal has been a part-time starter and is connecting 51% of his shots and can certainly claim 3-point honors over his father, as he is shooting 42% from long range.

With an 8-4 record in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, O'Neal's team is currently in the fourth spot.

