Shaq’s son Shaqir O’Neal drops 1-word reaction to blockbuster Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis deal

Shaqir O'Neal, son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, reacted to the blockbuster deal involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis on Instagram on Saturday night. The Florida A&M Rattlers hooper shared a one-word reaction on his Instagram story that read:

"OMG"

This stunning deal has sent shockwaves throughout the NBA, with fans and analysts scrambling to process the massive trade.

Shaqir O’Neal reacts to the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis deal (Image via Instagram/@shaqironeall)

On Saturday night, the blockbuster trade was announced by NBA Insider Shams Charania on Instagram, with the caption:

"Yes, this is real," Charania wrote while sharing the specifics of the trade.

Luka Doncic, the talented point guard, has been averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists but has struggled with a calf strain since Christmas day. On the other hand, Anthony Davis, the power forward, has been having a strong season, averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting an impressive 52.8% from the field.

The Lakers are expected to benefit greatly from Doncic's incredible talent and versatility and have acquired a franchise cornerstone for the future, while the Mavericks are hoping Davis can lead them to a championship alongside Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson.

Shaqir O'Neal's performance for Florida A&M Rattlers

After a brief absence, Shaqir O'Neal made a successful return to the Florida A&M Rattlers team, which is on a five-game winning streak with their latest wins coming against the Jackson State Tigers (72-62) and Alabama A&M Bulldogs (95-79).

Shaqir O'Neal - Source: Getty

In his first game back from his absence, O'Neal made an immediate impact, contributing 12 points, three assists, and one rebound in 16 minutes of playing time. This season, he has averaged 8.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game while shooting 51.0% from the field.

His return to the court played a key role in the Florida A&M Rattlers' 95-79 win over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Sunday. The victory allowed the Rattlers to hold steady in fourth place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference standings.

