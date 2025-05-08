Shaq’s son Shaqir O'Neal drops 1-word reaction as Khalon Burris posts snaps from a workout

Shaqir O'Neal hyped Khalon Burris on social media, dropping a one-word reaction after the Carson Lightning star posted pictures from a training session on his Instagram.
The Class of 2029 guard posted three snaps with no caption, and O'Neal made sure to motivate him.
“Chosen,” O'Neal wrote on Thursday.
O’Neal is also looking to make a name for himself in basketball, although living up to the legacy of his father, Shaquille O’Neal, is no small task. Unlike his father, who burst onto the scene early, Shaqir is carving out his path at a slower pace.
Standing at 6-foot-8, the forward is entering his senior year after coming off his best season with the Florida A&M Rattlers. Shaqir played a career-high 29 games and 17 starts, averaging 6.7 points in 18.1 minutes per game.
Shaqir started his college career at Texas Southern University in 2022 and played for two seasons. However, he only started two games, making 41 appearances with 1.3 ppg in his freshman year and 1.8 ppg in his sophomore season.
The forward joined Sacramento State this offseason, becoming the Hornets’ first major signing in the transfer portal after they appointed former Sacramento Kings star Mike Bibby as their coach.
Bibby and Shaquille were rivals during their years in the NBA when the Sacramento Kings and LA Lakers had a heated rivalry in the early 2000s.
Shaquille joins son Shaqir O'Neal at Sacramento State
Shaquille O'Neal joined his son, Shaqir, at Sacramento State as general manager.
Shaquille’s role is voluntary, and the program hopes to benefit from the combination of his experience and Bibby’s knowledge of the game to make its first-ever NCAA tournament appearance.
The Hornets are looking to become a force in the top division, finishing last season with a 7-25 (3-15 Big Sky) overall record under Michael Czepil.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here