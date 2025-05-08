Shaq’s son Shaqir O’Neal posts goofy snaps from childhood for brother Myles O’Neal’s special day

It's Myles O'Neal's birthday on Thursday, and his younger brother, Shaqir, showed him love on social media. Shaqir shared a series of childhood photos of him and his brother on his Instagram story to commemorate the big day.
"happy birthday big brudda. love you!🤞🏽❤️ @mylesoneal," Shaqir wrote.
Myles is the second-oldest child and oldest son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal. He is a musician and model who is celebrating his 28th birthday. Shaqir is the second youngest child and the youngest son of Shaquille. Unlike Myles, he has followed in his father's footsteps.
Shaqir had stints at Texas Southern and Florida A&M before recently transferring to Sacramento State. Last season, Shaqir appeared in 29 games for the Rattlers, making 17 starts. He had a breakout campaign, recording career-highs in every major stat. The forward shot 50.3%, including 37.5% from beyond the arc.
Shaquille has six children, and based on Shaqir's nostalgic birthday message for Myles, they have a close-knit family.
Shaq to join son Shaqir O'Neal at Sacramento State
In March, Shaqir O'Neal announced that he would spend his senior season at Sacramento State. Less than a month later, his father, Shaquille O'Neal, revealed that he would be the program's general manager.
Shaqir was the first major transfer pickup of the Hornets since Mike Bibby, a former Sacramento Kings star, was announced as its new coach.
"I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to Sacramento State University," Shaqir said in March, via Yahoo Sports. "I am incredibly grateful to Coach Bibby and the entire coaching staff for believing in me and offering this opportunity. I look forward to contributing to the program and representing Sacramento State."
Shaquille's role with the Hornets is voluntary. GM roles are on the rise in college basketball, with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry serving as an assistant general manager at his alma mater, Davidson, while Trae Young will be Oklahoma's assistant GM.
According to Sacramento State's website, Shaquille will focus on recruitment, marketing and player development. Shaquille, Bibby and Shaqir will aim to rebuild the Hornets program with the hope of making the NCAA Tournament.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here