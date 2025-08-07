Shaq’s son Shaqir O’Neal reshares $25 million worth Tom Holland’s viral snap from new ‘Spider-Man’ movie

Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shaqir, showed love for the Marvel Cinematic Universe via a post on Instagram. The 22-year-old reshared a viral photo of Spider-Man star Tom Holland, teasing the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day film, which is set for filming in summer 2025 and is set to hit theatres in July 2026.
The photo of Holland, who has an estimated net worth of $25 million per Celebrity Net Worth, has drawn attention online from celebrities and fans alike, and Shaqir’s repost confirms his excitement for the fourth Spider-Man instalment.
Away from Hollywood, Shaqir is also focused on his own path, having announced a move to Sacramento State ahead of the new season. Last season at Florida A&M, he played 29 games, averaging 6.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.
Shaqir joined the college ranks in 2022, playing two seasons at Texas Southern, and has slowly developed his game, carving out his own lane, away from the towering shadow of his father’s legacy.
Across his college career, Shaqir has averaged 3.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per game across 70 appearances, while shooting 43.9% from the field. Shaqir is hoping to deliver major highlights on the court this season, with hopes of finally getting enough game time to prove his worth.
Interestingly, Shaquille O’Neal himself will now be a presence in Sacramento, after the Hall of Famer and TV personality took on a general manager role in the same team as his son.
Shaqir O’Neal set to be coached by father’s rival
Shaqir O’Neal is set to team up with his father’s rival, Mike Bibby, who is the head coach at Sacramento State. Bibby agreed to a deal to become the next men’s basketball head coach of Sacramento in March.
Shaquille O'Neal and Bibby have a history rooted in their fierce rivalry during the early 2000s when the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings clashed for Western Conference supremacy.
However, they appear to have moved past on-court animosity, having now joined forces at Sacramento State, where O'Neal now serves as the general manager of the men's basketball program.
