NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shaqir O'Neal, appears to be keeping up with the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. On Wednesday, the 6-foot-8 forward reacted to an Instagram post announcing the release of the show's fifth and final season. The post was captioned:

"One last adventure begins 🚲 Teaser tomorrow."

Shaqir O'Neal reacted with a broken heart Emoji, suggesting he is not ready to say goodbye to the show.

"💔," he wrote

Other fans of the show, like Shaqir, were also heartbroken at the thought of the TV series' conclusion.

"Sad it's the last season 😢," one fan said.

"Why not two more adventures?" another said.

"I'm not ready for this show to end 😭," another fan said.

Shaq's son Shaqir O'Neal shares his reaction as Netflix's 'Stranger Thing' makes an official announcement. (Images via Instagram @strangerthingstv)

The Stranger Things series first aired on Netflix in 2016, followed by the second, third and fourth seasons in 2017, 2019 and 2022, respectively. The last part of the series, is scheduled to be released in three parts. The first part will be released on November 26, the second on Christmas Day and the third on New Year's Eve.

The show is a mix of horror, drama, science fiction, and mystery. It is set in the 1980s and centers on the residents of the fictional small town of Hawkins, Indiana.

Shaqir O'Neal is enjoying his off-season while preparing for the upcoming 2025/26 college basketball season. He spent last season, his junior year, with the Florida Gators, where he averaged 6.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. However, ahead of next season, he's made a move via the transfer portal and will be suiting up for the Sacramento State men's basketball team next season.

Shaqir O'Neal joined his father, and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, at Sacramento State

Shaqir O'Neal's transfer to Sacramento State comes with a unique twist: he'll now be part of a program overseen by his father, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal. Before Shaqir's move, Sacramento State men's basketball announced Shaq as the team's new general manager, a voluntary and unpaid position aimed at supporting the program's growth.

In addition to the front office change, the team also brought in a new head coach, former NBA star Mike Bibby, who Shaqir will play under during the 2025/26 season.

Last season, Sacramento State wrapped up its campaign with a 7–25 record and has only managed a 28–42 run over the past two seasons combined. However, with the recent additions to the program, fans will be hoping to see a noticeable improvement in the team's performance heading into next season.

