Brandon Gardner has announced his plans for next season. The Arizona State redshirt freshman posted about his commitment to Sacramento State on Instagram on Monday. It included a cartoon-style drawing of him wearing a No. 0 Hornets jersey.
"God is faithful. #committed," Gardner captioned.
Shaqir O'Neal, the son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, showed his support in the comments section. Shaqir also transferred to Sacramento State this offseason, and his father was hired as the team's general manager.
"Twin it's up!," Shaqir commented.
Mikey Williams also commented on the post. He is in the transfer portal after spending his freshman season at UCF. Williams' comment may create speculation over whether he will join Gardner and Shaqir with the Hornets.
"🎯🎯🎯," Williams wrote.
Gardner will team up with Shaqir and develop under Shaquille's guidance as he looks to improve his skill set at Sacramento State next season.
Brandon Gardner's college career thus far
Brandon Gardner, a 6-foot-8 forward, started his college career at USC. He joined the Trojans as the No. 93 recruit and No. 21 power forward in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. However, he appeared in just one game.
A foot injury sidelined Gardner. In the only game he played, he recorded two points in four minutes. The forward was redshirted and transferred to Arizona State last offseason.
Gardner was also unable to show off his skill set for the Sun Devils. Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley announced in January that Gardner had not debuted due to a suspension for an undisclosed team rules violation. Hurley added that there was a pathway for Gardner to eventually return to action, but he never did.
Just one day after the transfer portal opened, Gardner entered his name, seeking a new home for a second straight offseason. He is a sizable forward and an impressive former high school recruit who makes good use of his seven-foot wingspan. Gardner will aim to have more playing time as he has decided to take his talents to Sacramento State.
