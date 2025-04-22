Shaqir O’Neal pokes fun at father Shaquille O’Neal as he leaves live TV coverage for an ‘emergency’

Shaquille O’Neal had a funny moment on live television when he suddenly left the set of "Inside the NBA" due to an “emergency”, and that has got his son Shaqir O’Neal poking fun at him on social media.

Shaquille is known for his hilarious moments on air, and he provided another one on Monday. While on set with Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith, discussing the LA Clippers' Game 2 victory over the Denver Nuggets, the 7-foot-1 former center suddenly stood up for a bathroom break, running from his seat.

Barkley quickly expressed concern, asking Shaq if he was alright, but the crew ended up laughing when he told them to go ahead and keep talking while racing off.

"It's that olive oil you've been drinking," Smith said.

"Hey, listen. He couldn't hold it. After 40, you can't hold it no more,” Ernie said.

The crew revealed that it was not a planned move, confirming that Shaq had to use the bathroom.

League alerts posted the clip on Instagram, and it drew reactions from a lot of people, including Shaq’s son Shaqir, who poked fun at his father by commenting with the “pile of poop” emoji.

Shaqir O’Neal reacts to poke fun at father Shaquille O’Neal as he leaves live TV coverage for an ‘emergency’. Credit: IG/@leaguealerts

Moments after the incident, Shaq came back on set and apologized to the watching audience.

“Sorry about that, America,” O'Neal said while accusing Barkley of talking too much.

Like Shaq, Shaqir O’Neal is also looking to build a name for himself in basketball. The 22-year-old forward represented the Florida A&M Rattlers in his junior year. However, he spent his freshman and sophomore years at Texas Southern Tigers, where he struggled to start.

The 6-foot-8 forward started just two games in two seasons with Texas, but started 17 times in the 2024-25 season with the Rattlers, averaging 6.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Shaqir O’Neal set to play for Shaquille O’Neal’s rival

Shaqir O’Neal is set to enter his senior year and has announced his commitment to California State University.

Sacramento State is coached by Mike Bibby, who used to be a strong rival to Shaquille during the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings rivalry in the NBA.

Shaqir is aware of this fact, but has revealed that he is only trying to forge a different path.

