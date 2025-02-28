On Thursday, the LA Lakers basketball team had a father-daughter celebration moment, with Shaqir O’Neal resharing one of the posts that had his father in it.

Ad

The post was shared on their official Instagram with the caption:

"Tonight, we're celebrating Girl Dads 💜"

Ad

Trending

The post featured photos of several basketball stars and their children, including LeBron James with daughter Zhuri, Dorian Finney-Smith with Sinai, Markieff Morris with Jyzelle and Shaquille O'Neal with Me'arah.

Shaquille O’Neal's son, Shaqir O’Neal, reposted his father's post with his daughter on his Instagram story to join in celebrating the father-daughter moment.

Shaqir O’Neal reshares sweet moment (Credit: IG/@shaqironeall)

Meanwhile, this season, Shaqir O'Neal has had a somewhat disappointing campaign with the Florida A&M Rattlers. He's having middling averages of 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game while shooting 50% from the field.

Ad

The basketball player has struggled to break into the team and found his playing time reduced. In the Rattlers' previous game against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Monday, the forward had just two minutes of game time and made zero shots in his team's defeat.

NCAA Basketball: Florida A&M at Utah - Source: Imagn

Shaqir O’Neal's Rattlers suffer back-to-back defeat

The Florida A&M Rattlers suffered back-to-back defeats against the Alabama State Hornets and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Ad

Their recent loss came at the hands of the Rattlers, 77-66, on Monday, away from home at the Alabama A&M Events Center. They lost the first half 37-27 and failed to get back into the game in the second half, losing 40-39.

Sterling Young had a solid game, producing 31 points and two rebounds, and had the highest number of points in the game, but his effort was not enough to help his team claim the win.

Ad

Following the defeat, the Florida A&M Rattlers remained in sixth place in the SAC standings, with an overall record of 12-14 this season. They will be looking to end the season strong, with just three games left to play before March Madness.

They will welcome the Grambling State Tigers to the Teaching Gym on Sunday in a quest to get back to winning ways.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here