Shaquille O'Neal-led Sacramento State extends offer to the son of Stephen Curry's ex-teammate Matt Barnes

Matt Barnes' son, Isaiah Barnes, just picked up a new college offer from the Sacramento State Hornets. The 6-foot-3 guard from the Class of 2027 announced the news on Friday through an Instagram post, which included Sacramento State's logo.

"Blessed to say that I have received an offer from Sacramento State University💚🤍 Thank you to Coach [Mike] Bibby and the coaching staff for believing in me!"

Isaiah's father, Matt, played 14 seasons in the NBA. Matt was part of the 2017 champions, the Golden State Warriors, led by Steph Curry.

Barnes is currently attending Crespi High School in Encino, California. Barnes still has about two more years of high school basketball ahead of him, so the offer from Sacramento State seems like a forward-looking move. The Hornets also have an offer out for class of 2026 prospect Isaiah Rogers.

While making these future-focused, newly appointed coach Mike Bibby is also making recruitments with the immediate future in mind, reshaping the Hornets roster ahead of the 2025-26 college basketball season.

So far, Bibby has brought in 6-2 shooting guard Mikey Williams from UCF and 6-7 forward Shaqir O'Neal from Florida A&M. Shaqir is the son of Shaquille O'Neal, the recently appointed general manager of Sacramento State. In April, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the NBA legend has agreed to an unpaid, voluntary general manager role with the program.

Former NBA forward Matt Barnes' son, Isaiah Barnes, also has an offer from San Diego

The Sacramento State Hornets aren't the only program looking to land Isaiah Barnes, son of former NBA player Matt Barnes. Before their offer, the University of San Diego also had an offer for Barnes.

Barnes announced the offer on Instagram on Mar. 31, posting the San Diego Toreros logo.

"Blessed to receive an offer from the University of San Diego🤍💙 Thank you Coach Lavin and staff for believing in me #gotoreros."

As a sophomore last season, Isaiah Barnes averaged 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game. His all-around contributions played a key role in helping the Crespi Celts finish with a 21-9 record.

With about two years of high school basketball still ahead of him, Barnes has plenty of time to weigh his college options carefully. If he continues to perform at a high level, or even takes his game up a notch, it's likely that more offers will still come rolling in.

