Did Mike Bibby coach high school basketball? Exploring the former NBA player's coaching career as he gets Sacramento State HC job

Former NBA star Mike Bibby was considered one of the best point guards of his era, helping lead the Sacramento Kings to be one of the best teams in the NBA and having classic playoff battles against Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers. He is now retired as a player and is an accredited head coach, reportedly taking up the job as the new Sacramento State coach.

Despite getting a college coaching job, the former Sacramento Kings star has not coached at the college level before, not even as an assistant. However, he has plenty of experience as a high school coach, coaching at his alma mater, Shadow Mountain High School and Hillcrest Prep.

He started out as an assistant coach at Shadow Mountain, working under his former head coach when he was still in high school, Jerry Conner. While Conner was the head coach, he let Bibby do most of the coaching and showed the former NBA playmaker the ropes.

Under Mike Bibby's leadership, Shadow Mountain won the state championship in 2013, with Conner leaving the team in the hands of his protégé soon after. However, this posed a problem for Bibby as he was still not certified as a head coach, which meant he coached the team as an assistant, but in name only, as he was the de facto head coach already.

Mike Bibby has proven that he can coach, as despite initially not having any head coaching accreditation, the former NBA point guard led Shadow Mountain to four straight state championships from 2013 to 2016 and another one in 2019. He then left to coach Hillcrest Prep, but only coached the team for 10 games before getting the Sacramento State coaching job.

Mike Bibby was embroiled in controversy during high school coaching stint

Despite a successful high school coaching career, Mike Bibby was in the middle of a scandal that had him removed as the head coach of the Shadow Mountain High School Matadors. In 2017, a teacher at the school accused the former NBA star of inappropriate actions toward her. These included making sexually explicit statements to her, groping her and other sexually explicit actions.

The Paradise Valley Unified School District confirmed that Mike Bibby was under investigation by Phoenix police over those allegations in 2019, eventually leading to his removal as the head coach. Despite the allegations, Phoenix police stated that they could not find any probable cause for filing charges against the former NBA star.

