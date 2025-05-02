Shaquille O'Neal's daughter, Me'Arah O'Neal, set to represent Florida in 3x Nationals alongside Gators teammates

Before stepping into her sophomore year, Shaquille O'Neal's daughter, Me'Arah O'Neal, will represent Florida in a USAB event. The 6-foot-4 guard will lace up alongside Laila Reynolds and freshmen K'Nisha Godfrey and Jade Weathersby for the USA Basketball 3x Nationals.

The crew will head to the Arizona Athletic Grounds, where the event will take place from Friday to Sunday. All teams will initially indulge in preliminary games, with 16 squads divided into four pools. The games will be played in a half-court setting with a 12-second shot clock. The first group to reach 21 points or with the most points after the 10-minute regulation will be deemed the winner.

Florida is set for a strong outing behind its young core. However, just like the SEC games, no matchup will come easy, as South Carolina and Vanderbilt will also be well-represented. Other collegiate-level teams include TCU Horned Frogs, South Dakota State, Richmond and Fairfield.

Alongside Me'Arah O'Neal, fans will get to witness other Division I stars like Milaysia Fulwiley, Joyce Edwards, Mikayla Blakes, Khamil Pierre and Mikaylah Williams, among others. Moreover, independent teams and professional 3x3 units will also be featured, represented by players like Brittany Brewer, Cierra Burdick and Jennifer Kispert.

The USAB National games will serve as an evaluation ground for upcoming Team USA endeavors, from picking training camp players to filling vacant roster spots. Some of the upcoming events include the 3x3 World Tour, U23 Nations League, the 3x3 Women's Series and the 3x3 World Cup in Mongolia next month.

A look at Me'Arah O'Neal and Florida's roster for the USA Basketball 3x Nationals

Florida is sending a balanced and intriguing group of young players to the USA Basketball 3x Nationals, with a mix of experience, size and athleticism. Given their Division I background, Me'Arah O'Neal and Laila Reynolds will act as veteran leaders, both on and off the court.

O'Neal will be the separator for the school when it comes to defending the basket and creating efficient offense in the paint. Her ability to quickly rotate in PnR situations and space the floor behind her 3-point shot will also be integral.

Laila Reynolds, who's coming off her best college year, will also bring defensive intensity and high-level scoring instincts. K'Nisha Godfrey's handles and poise will help dictate the momentum, while Jade Weathersby's physicality will bring in toughness and rebounding.

Me'Arah O'Neal and Florida will begin play by facing Stephen F. Austin. They also have Milaysia Fulwiley's Chaos and Brittany Brewer's 3XBA with them in Pool D.

