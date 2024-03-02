Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife, Shaunie, heaps praise on daughter Me'Arah following Jordan Brand Classic nod: "Winning season still on full effect!"

Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife, Shaunie, took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter Me'Arah's selection for the 2024 Jordan Brand girls national team. Shaunie posted with the caption:

"Winning season still on full effect! Baby girl has made the 2024 Jordan brand girls national team. NY here we come."

Me'Arah O'Neal, a hyped prospect from the 2024 recruiting class, is ranked as a four-star prospect by ESPN, grabbing a 95 overall grade. The 6-foot-3 center showed off her prowess at the Texas-based EYBL club CyFair in summer 2023.

Me'Arah played one season as a high-school freshman for CrossRoads high school where she averaged 5.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.7 APG and 2.5 BPG. Playing at center, following in the footsteps of her father, Me'Arah had offers from multiple schools including UCLA, LSU, and more but ultimately chose the Florida Gators.

Shaquille O'Neal presents daughter Me'Arah with McDonald's All-American jersey

On Thursday night, Shaquille O'Neal presented his 17-year-old daughter, Me'Arah, with her 2024 McDonald's All-American jersey on TNT's Inside the NBA.

Me'Arah O'Ne­al, the only center picke­d for the McDonald's High School All-American West te­am, goes to Episcopal High School in Texas. She is now in he­r last year of high school. Making the All-American te­am adds to her great high school basketball care­er.

She­ helped Episcopal win the Southwe­st Preparatory Conference­ Class 4A state title last month. She scored 28 points to defeat Kinkaid 66-54.

Ranked as a 4-star prospect and the No. 33 player overall in the 2024 recruiting class by espnW HoopGurlz, Me'Arah has committed to playing basketball at the University of Florida, signing a letter of intent.

She will participate in the 2024 McDonald's All-American Game at Houston's Toyota Center on April 2.

Shaq reveals David Stern's influence on the NBA draft

In a recent KnuckleHeads podcast, Shaquille O'Neal shared interesting details about the 1992 NBA draft and how he worked with past commissioner David Stern. Shaquille O'Neal, picked number one by the Orlando Magic, suggested Stern helped Orlando get the first choice.

He recounted Stern asking him whether he preferred to play in a hot or cold climate, with O'Neal opting for "hot," coincidentally leading to Orlando getting the draft pick.

“He[ David Stern] said do you want to play where it’s hot or cold? I said ‘hot’ and Orlando got the ball. I don’t think nothing of it, and then at the draft, he’s coming up with the envelope and he’s looking at the envelope and ( winks towards Shaq).”