Shaquille O'Neal is a proud dad as daughter Me’Arah O’Neal fields 8 offers from top colleges

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's youngest daughter, Me’Arah O’Neal, has gotten the interest of eight top colleges, and the Basketball Hall-of-Famer could not be prouder.

‘Shaq’ shared on his Instagram story a photo of her daughter with the logos of the institutions that expressed interest in having her in their basketball programs. Me’Arah is set to make her choice on Sunday.

The schools interested in having the younger O’Neal are University of Tennessee-Knoxville, Arizona State University, Boston University, Louisiana State University, University of Florida, University of Kentucky, University of California, Berkeley, and Georgia Tech.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shaquille O'Neal Instagram story on daughter Me'Arah

The 17-year-old forward is rated as a four-star prospect, who has shown the ability to play multiple positions.

Me’Arah O’Neal averaged 11.7 points, 7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the CyFair Elite EYBL summer team. In one of their games, she posted a solid double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds, to go along with five assists and three blocks against the Sports City Angels.

It is going to be interesting if Shaquille O’Neal’s ties with LSU will weigh in her daughter’s awaited decision.

O’Neal starred for the Tigers in college, where he averaged 21.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 4.6 blocks per game from 1989 to 1992. While with the team, he was a two-time first-team All-American and Southeastern Conference player of the year. Shaquille O'Neal's No. 33 jersey was retired by the school.

After a stellar collegiate career, he was drafted first overall in the 1992 NBA rookie draft by the Orlando Magic.

From there, Shaquille O'Neal established his legend as a player in the league for 19 years, becoming a four-time NBA champion (2000, 2001, 2002 and 2006), three-time Finals MVP (2000, 2001 and 2002), one-time league MVP (2000) and a 15-time NBA All-Star.

How many children does Shaquille O’Neal have?

Shaquille O’Neal has six children. He shares four kids with his former wife Shaunie: sons Shareef, 23, and Shaqir, 20, and daughters Amirah, 21, and Me’Arah, 17.

He has a stepson, Myles, 26, from Shaunie’s previous relationship, and a daughter, Taahirah, 27, with his former girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh.

Shaquille O'Neal has six children.

All of his kids are making names for themselves with their various endeavors, with the four youngest dipping their hands in hoops at various points.

Shareef played for UCLA and LSU in college and is now playing in the NBA G-League. Amirah was also a college athlete, playing basketball for Texas Southern University.

Shaqir, for his part, plays for TSU and hopes of playing in the NBA someday. As mentioned above, Me’Arah is in the process of evaluating offers from eight top colleges in the nation.

Shaquille O’Neal has been open in saying that he is proud of what his children are doing while giving credit to his former partners for doing a great job raising them.