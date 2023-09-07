After winning four titles and building a $400 million business empire, Shaquille O'Neal declares himself the ultimate love doctor

Shaquille O'Neal is mostly known as a four-time NBA champion and one of the hosts of "Inside the NBA" on TNT. O'Neal also built a business empire while working as DJ Diesel on some occasions. It seems like the LA Lakers legend has a new job description — the love doctor.

O'Neal will be Bobbi Althoff's upcoming guest in the latest episode of "The Really Good Podcast," which she teased with a video on her social media account. The teaser showed Shaq introducing himself as a doctor which confused Althoff.

The back-and-forth led to O'Neal declaring himself as the love doctor and wagged his tongue, insinuating an oral sex act. In reality, the NBA legend has a doctoral degree in education from Barry University.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, it seems like Shaquille O'Neal knows what he's doing in the bedroom. O'Neal has six children — three sons and three daughters. He also dated several people after getting divorced from his ex-wife Shaunie Nelson.

O'Neal joins a list of popular celebrities who appeared on Bobbi Althoff's "The Really Good Podcast," which started a couple of months ago. Althoff already had rappers Drake, Lil Yachty and Tyga, singer J Balvin, comedian Rick Glassman, and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban as guests.

This has led to allegations that Althoff is an industry plant, a first of its kind for podcasts. An industry plant is usually a music artist who claims to be independent or self-made but is actually associated with a record label.

Also Read: "They better start working on their professionalism" - Rich Paul issues warning to James Harden and NBA stars about new CBA

Shaquille O'Neal career retrospective and business portfolio

Shaquille O'Neal at the 2016 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

Shaquille O'Neal is considered one of the greatest players in NBA history. O'Neal is also one of the two most dominating players ever along with Wilt Chamberlain. He burst out of the scene as a rookie for the Orlando Magic, winning the Rookie of the Year award in 1993.

O'Neal reached the pinnacle of the basketball world in 2000 when he was named NBA MVP and won his first championship. He added two more titles in 2001 and 2002 as a member of the LA Lakers. He won his fourth and final ring in 2006 with the Miami Heat.

After retiring in 2011, O'Neal joined the "Inside the NBA" crew and became one of the faces of TNT Sports. He also grew his net worth by investing in things he believed in. He has his own restaurant chain called Big Chicken which recently expanded in Texas.

O'Neal also has investments in companies such as Five Guys, Papa John's, Krispy Kreme, Authentic Brands Group and 24-Hour Fitness. He even has his own shoe brand that produces shoes customers can afford.

Also Read: "IT'S OVER FOR THE LEAGUE" - LA Lakers fans are going nuts after Christian Wood signs with team and teams up with LeBron James