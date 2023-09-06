"IT'S OVER FOR THE LEAGUE": LA Lakers fans are going nuts after Christian Wood signs with the team and team up with LeBron James

The LA Lakers just added a new weapon for next season in the form of Christian Wood. The Lakers have signed Wood to a contract and their fans just went crazy on social media after the deal was announced.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Wood agreed to a two-year deal with a player option for the second season. The details of the contract have not been released, but Wood gives the Lakers some insurance if ever Anthony Davis caught another injury bug.

Wood played for the Dallas Mavericks last season averaging 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds. He torched the Lakers on Christmas Day last year with 30 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals. He is also on his eighth team in eight years in the NBA.

Christian Wood now occupies the 14th roster spot on the LA Lakers. Wood can provide scoring and defense, as well as insurance when the inevitable Anthony Davis injury happens. Lakers fans could not get enough of the news as they started celebrating like they won the 2024 NBA championship.

One fan even claimed that the entire league has no chance against the Lakers:

"IT'S OVER FOR THE LEAGUE."

This fan went as far as calling the Lakers a superteam even though they added a journeyman:

"Lakers have a superteam, no excuses."

Another fan pointed out Wood's potential role just in case AD gets injured:

"Good backup in case AD goes down."

Here are other reactions and memes about the LA Lakers' new signing:

LA Lakers had a busy offseason

Rob Pelinka of the LA Lakers

LA Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka was cooking in the offseason. He brought back D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves while also giving Rui Hachimura a contract extension. The Lakers also bolstered their bench by signing players such as Jaxson Hayes, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and Gabe Vincent.

It looks like a masterclass for Pelinka after fans called on him to improve the team after getting swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. LeBron James might be entering his 21st NBA season but he remains one of the best players in the league.

Anthony Davis stayed injury-free throughout the postseason and was the team's best player during their run. Reaves' experience will help him improve next season while the additions certainly make them a much better team.

