"They don't want to speak to you": Rich Paul unveils the distinctive qualities setting LeBron James apart from Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Klutch Sports Group founder Rich Paul recently discussed what sets apart Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant in the G.O.A.T debate. Paul, who represented James for the majority of his career, might just be the most powerful agent in the NBA today.

In an appearance on the Gil's Arena podcast, Paul explained that Jordan and Bryant were cut from the same cloth, and they would often look at others as a competitor. On the other hand, James is more inclusive which might not be the best attribute for an athlete.

"Mike and Kobe, they didn't care if you were their friend or not," Paul said. "Matter of fact, they don't care to be your friend. They don't want to speak to you, period. But what does that do? That makes you want to be their friend even more. LJ is all inclusive, right? All inclusive but familairy breeds disrespect."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rich Paul also pointed out how LeBron James had to deal with social media during his prime, something that Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant didn't face for most of their careers. All three legends have been criticized but Paul might be right in the sense that James could end up as the most scrutinized superstar in all of sports history, not just in the NBA.

Credit to James for reaching G.O.A.T. status despite all the things he has to face during his career. From rotting in Cleveland due to the Cavaliers' incompetence in taking his talents to South Beach and returning home to fulfill a promise, James deserves to be recognized, even by his haters.

"The King" is entering his 21st NBA season and will look to win another championship to make things more interesting in terms of the G.O.A.T. debate. Whoever your G.O.A.T is, whether it's MJ, LeBron or Kobe, it's all about preference and it's all just opinions.

Also Read: Michael Jordan's former teammate reveals a surprising side from the 1992 Olympics, defying 'The Last Dance' narrative

Toni Kukoc on Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James debate

LeBron James and Michael Jordan at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Rich Paul was not the only one who discussed the G.O.A.T. debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James recently. Toni Kukoc explained to Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Bally Sports why Jordan and James cannot be compared to each other.

"It's hard to compare players that never played in the same era, that never played against each other," Kukoc said. "Obviously, like everything else in the game of basketball is evolving. It's getting better. These days you can see all the older previous players and you can get all their moves. You can practice those moves.

"You can get better ready because the knowledge of what to eat and how to prepare yourself, how to get rid of your injuries faster, how to keep your body in shape … All these little things, which appear to be little things, but they're not, can make you a better player."

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "That's like The Rock standing next to Snoop Dogg" - Stephen A. Smith takes a hilarious dig at rapper while refusing to workout with Shannon Sharpe

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)