"That's like The Rock standing next to Snoop Dogg": Stephen A. Smith takes a hilarious dig at rapper while refusing to workout with Shannon Sharpe

Stephen A. Smith took a subtle jab at Snoop Dogg while discussing the gym and workouts with Shannon Sharpe. Smith and Sharpe recently got acquainted ahead of the latter's first official day as an analyst on ESPN's First Take.

On a recent episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast, Smith was the special guest and discussed several topics with Sharpe. One of those topics was getting in shape and the possibility of working out together in the gym. However, Smith was not having any of it while taking a hilarious job at Snoop Dogg.

"I'm not going in the gym with you Shannon," Smith said. "I'm not doing it. Listen, you want a meme that people will be laughing at me for the next two decades? Have me in the gym with Shannon Sharpe. C'mon man! That's like The Rock standing next to Snoop Dogg."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Stephen A. Smith cleared the air immediately and told everyone that he's tight with Snoop Dogg. It was a hilarious comparison because of the size difference between Shannon Sharpe and Smith, as well as The Rock and Snoop Dogg.

Smith also opened up about the possibility of at least working out with Shannon Sharpe at least once. However, he will only do it after getting a few reps by himself in a few months.

The loudmouth analyst added that he's been working out and lost some weight en route to a healthier life. He even changed his diet because he doesn't want to look bad besides Sharpe, who is in top shape despite being 55 years old.

Sharpe is a former NFL player and is considered one of the greatest tight ends in the sport's history. He remained in shape after his playing career was over and is known for being a gym rat.

Also Read: Having dated Phil Jackson and Dennis Rodman in the past, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss ties the knot with comedian Jay Mohr in Malibu

Shannon Sharpe to join Stephen A. Smith on 'First Take'

Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith

Stephen A. Smith announced in the last week of August that Shannon Sharpe will be his new co-analyst on First Take starting on Sept. 4. It will be Sharpe's first gig since leaving FS1's Undisputed with Skip Bayless.

"Mr. Shannon Sharpe will be joining the crew," Smith said. "He will be joining 'First Take.' It is official. Shannon Sharpe is coming to First Take, he will debut Monday, Sept. 4. He will be on here every Monday and Tuesday with yours truly."

Expand Tweet

First Take has had many special guest analysts since Max Kellerman was removed from the show in 2021. On the other hand, Skip Bayless found new three co-analysts on Undisputed — Richard Sherman, Keyshawn Johnson and Michael Irvin, with the latter two previously working for ESPN.

Also Read: Shocking news emerges from FIBA World Cup as Serbian forward Borisa Simanic reportedly loses one of his kidneys

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)