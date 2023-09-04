Having dated Phil Jackson and Dennis Rodman in the past, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss ties the knot with comedian Jay Mohr in Malibu

LA Lakers controlling owner and president Jeanie Buss married comedian Jay Mohr over the weekend in Malibu, California. Buss, who previously dated Phil Jackson and Dennis Rodman, has been in a relationship with Mohr since 2017.

According to TMZ Sports, Buss and Mohr tied the knot in a private ceremony on a Malibu beach surrounded by around 20 close friends and family members. The couple announced their engagement back in December. Buss went public with her relationship with Mohr in 2021 but the two started dating four years earlier.

The report added that there were no Lakers players invited to the ceremony. It's also Buss' second wedding and she was previously married to Steve Timmons from 1990 to 1993. On the other hand, it's the third wedding for Mohr, who was previously married to Nicole Chamberlain from 1998 to 2004 and Nikki Cox from 2006 to 2018.

Jeanie Buss was in a long-term relationship with Hall of Fame head coach Phil Jackson from 1999 to 2016. Buss and Jackson were even engaged for four years. Despite the breakup, Buss remained cordial with the 11-time champion head coach and consulted him regarding the LA Lakers.

"There's no reason for me to think we can't win with them," Buss told the LA Times last year. "Something that I learned from Phil Jackson is that there's always a path to success. … Sometimes it might be a little bit harder than other times, … but you have to see the ability."

Jeanie Buss dated Dennis Rodman before Phil Jackson

In between Jeanie Buss' first marriage and her long-term relationship with Phil Jackson, she also dated former LA Lakers player Dennis Rodman. The five-time NBA champion told LifeSpeaks Media Group last year that she was in a six-month relationship with Buss sometime before 1999, probably during his short stint with the Lakers.

"Jeanie Buss called me," Rodman said. "Jeanie said, 'Dennis, you want to go out to dinner?' I said, 'Yeah, why not?' I've known Jeanie since she was in Playboy. So they put me up in the Ritz Carlton, in the penthouse, and she said, 'You wanna have some drinks?'

"So we have some drinks, of course. ... Take it from there, so I start, this is a true story, I started dating Jeanie Buss. I dated her for six months."

