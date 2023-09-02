"F you and your cold a** heart": Lakers' $4,516,000 signing Taurean Prince's partner calls him a 'liar' on Instagram before deleting post

Taurean Prince is one of several key signings for the LA Lakers this summer. However, it seems like Prince's personal life may or may not affect his performance next season.

In a deleted story on Instagram, Prince's wife Hanah Usman called him out for being a "liar." The account @officialwagsunfiltered was able to save a screenshot and it seemed like the couple could be having relationship problems.

@taureanprince is a f**king clownnnnnnn a** liar. I never been the one but I am today. F you and your cold a** heart," Usman wrote.

Hanah Usman's now-deleted story on Instagram

It remains unclear if the couple was having marital problems, but social media might not be the best way to solve it. Taurean Prince has not responded to his wife's now-deleted Instagram story. On the other hand, Hanah recently shared an image of her with two of their kids.

There's no concrete information on when Taurean Prince married Hanah Usman but the couple have three children together, a daughter named Ameera, and two sons named A'Mari and Ahsan.

Ameera was born on June 20, 2017, while A'Mari was born less than two years later on March 4, 2019. Ahsan, the couple's youngest child, was born on July 3, 2022.

In an interview with Donnell Suggs of Houston Home Journal in 2017, Prince's father praised his daughter-in-law for making things smooth in the household.

"She's who makes everything go," Anthony Prince said.

Taurean Prince signs one-year deal with LA Lakers

Taurean Prince of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Taurean Prince spent the past two seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Prince primarily came off the bench for the Timberwolves, providing scoring and defense from the wing position. He averaged 8.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in two years in Minnesota.

Prince entered free agency this summer but it didn't take a lot of time for him to find a new home. The LA Lakers quickly scooped him up and signed him to a one-year, $4,516,000 contract. It's a low-risk, high-reward signing for Rob Pelinka, who was trying to strengthen a team that made it to the Western Conference Finals.

The 29-year-old forward is expected to provide a spark off the bench for the Lakers. Pelinka made some really good moves this summer that upgraded the team's bench. In addition to Prince, the Lakers also signed Jaxson Hayes, Cam Reddish and Gabe Vincent.

