Noah Lyles is back at it again despite getting demolished by Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and the NBA community

Noah Lyles remains unfazed by the backlash he received from the NBA community following his "World Champions" rant last week. Lyles pushed back on his stance and explained why it was great to see players and other NBA personalities respond to him.

After winning the 200m at the 2023 Diamond League meeting in Switzerland, Lyles told reporters that he's happy about being talked about. The runner likes that the spotlight is finally on the real issue and he appreciates getting the support from around the world.

"To be honest, I'm just glad we're having the conversation," Lyles said. It's been underlying for so long but no one really wanted to talk about it. With everybody actually saying things about it, now you have dialogue. Of course, maybe there will be opinions that will change and maybe there won't, but at least we're having the conversation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's funny, you look at my comments, you'll have people in the U.S. versus the world. Everyone in the world is very much on my side and the U.S. is usually leaning towards the opinion of the NBA. But that just goes to show how we view ourselves in the U.S. and I'm just glad we're having the conversation." [H/T Daily Mirror]

Noah Lyles earned the ire of many NBA players such as Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Damian Lillard, Draymond Green and Aaron Gordon. They were confused by the rant and why the Denver Nuggets randomly got a stray from the 26-year-old runner.

Even NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith and basketball fan Drake took shots at Lyles for his remarks. Smith ranted about the athlete on ESPN's First Take but later apologized on The Stephen A. Smith Show for being wrong.

"He was right, which is why I apologize to Noah Lyles," Smith said. "My point, I believe, is valid. If you got international players from all over the world coming to the best basketball in the world, I can understand how you could call yourselves world champions.

"But, he got literal with it. From a literal perspective, Boris Kodjoe was right. That makes Noah Lyles right. It made me, at the very least wrong to call his point and perspective ignorant and that is why I apologized on 'First Take' and it is why I'm apologizing now."

Also Read: Can Klay Thompson play for the Bahamas? Exploring how Warriors star can change allegiance from USA to the Caribbean nation

Why did Noah Lyles rant about the NBA?

Noah Lyles had a reason why he made the comments about the NBA. It was all about the lack of exposure for athletes in track and field. Lyles wants to bring awareness to the United States that other athletes bring glory to the country.

While track and field is a popular sport around the world, it doesn't have the same notoriety in the United States. NBA players, as well as those from the NFL and MLB, earn a lot compared to athletes such as Lyles who reportedly earns roughly around $200,000 to $300,000 annually.

Also Read: Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry gives thanks to Kim Kardashian after receiving gifts from SKIMS

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)