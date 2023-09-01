Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry gives thanks to Kim Kardashian after receiving gifts from SKIMS

Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, received several gifts from media personality and socialite Kim Kardashian. Ayesha shared images of it on social media and gave her thanks to the 42-year-old mother of four.

In a story on Instagram, Ayesha posted an image of several items from Kardashian's SKIMS clothing brand. There were pink, blue and green colored shapewear that you can see below.

"Thank you @kimkardashian @skims ... It's all cute," Ayesha wrote.

Ayesha Curry's Instagram story

Kim Kardashian founded SKIMS in 2019 with Jens and Emma Grede. The company has since become among the fastest-growing in the United States, winning the Innovation Award at the CFDA Awards in 2022.

SKIMS is currently worth around $4 billion after receiving more investments over the years. They have already formed a partnership with several entities such as Nordstrom, Fendi and the United States Olympic team.

On the other hand, Ayesha Curry also went into business but not of clothes. Curry owns several food companies such as Little Lights of Mine, which produces extra virgin olive oil. She also owns a couple of restaurants called The Mina Test Kitchen of International Smoke, founded with chef Michael Mina.

In 2017, Curry founded Homemade, a meal-kit delivery service that turned into a store two years later. She launched the magazine Sweet July in 2020 during the pandemic, as well as the film production company Sweet July Productions that same year.

Social media once tried to pit Ayesha Curry against Kim Kardashian

Ayesha Curry and Kim Kardashian

Back in late 2015, the internet tried to compare Ayesha Curry with Kim Kardashian. People dug into Curry's social media accounts and thought that she was taking a shot at Kardashian for wearing barely anything on her posts.

In an interview with The Daily Beast four years later, Curry clarified her comments and explained that there was no animosity with Kardashian.

"I saw a picture in a magazine one day, and it was literally like walking around with nipples out, it was so drastic," Curry said. "I thought it was hilarious. So that's why I tweeted that. My intentions were not to say you can't show leg or whatever. That's ridiculous. I know Khloe (Kardashian), and they're great, so it was very uncalled for."

Kardashian has not commented on the issue but it seems like everything is fine. She's a basketball fan and has been to many LA Lakers games. She was also married to former NBA player Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013.

