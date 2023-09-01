Can Klay Thompson play for the Bahamas? Exploring how Warriors star can change allegiance from USA to the Caribbean nation

Klay Thompson recently expressed his interest in representing the Bahamas and helping their bid to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Thompson, who has roots in the Caribbean nation through his father Mychal, already represented the United States.

Is it possible for the Golden State Warriors star to change his allegiance from Team USA to the Bahamas? The quick answer is yes but some things need to happen for it to become a reality.

According to Basket News, the first step is for the United States to release Thompson and get it approved by FIBA. Based on Article 22 of FIBA's Internal Regulations, the four-time champion choosing to represent a developing national team program will be considered because it's good for the sport.

Klay Thompson will also need to have a valid Bahamas passport and should not have represented the United States in a FIBA competition for at least years. Thompson has not played for Team USA since winning a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

In addition to those requirements, the Bahamas Basketball Federation will have to approve Thompson's eligibility. He will be then classified as a "naturalized" citizen and a nation is limited to just one "naturalized" player in their roster. That means the Bahamas will have to choose between Thompson and Eric Gordon, who obtained eligibility earlier this month.

Gordon also used to play for the United States at the senior level and even won a gold medal at the 2010 FIBA World Cup. With Gordon, as well as DeAndre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns and Buddy Hield of the Indiana Pacers, the Bahamas reached the FIBA Men's Olympic qualifying tournaments.

What did Klay Thompson say about representing the Bahamas?

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson, as well as Kevon Looney, was in the Philippines for the launch of his ANTA KT9 and summer tour of Asia. Thompson discussed the possibility of representing the Bahamas and explained why he would consider it.

"When that time comes I will give it serious consideration just because of what the Bahamas meant to the Thompson family, especially my father," Thompson said. "He never had a chance to play for the national team 'cause they just didn't have the chance back in the '70s or the '80s and now my brother’s coaching with them which is also very cool.

"Right now, though, (I'm) really focused on the season but when that time comes next summer I'll give it consideration. ... When it comes to Bahamian basketball, I couldn't be more proud of what they've accomplished in the past few weeks, especially Chris DeMarco, Buddy Hield, DeAndre Ayton, Eric Gordon and the rest of the Bahamians." [H/T Inquirer]

