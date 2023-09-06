"They better start working on their professionalism": Rich Paul issues warning to James Harden and NBA stars about the new CBA

Rich Paul is one biggest agents in the NBA today and he has a warning for players such as James Harden regarding the new CBA. Harden remains disconnected from the Philadelphia 76ers after a failed trade request that could threaten the team's performance next season.

In an appearance on the Gil's Arena podcast, Paul discussed a variety of topics including the new CBA and how it affects players. The super agent explained that players should learn the CBA regularly and act more professionally.

"You see a lot of guys working on their game," Paul said. "But they better start working on their approach. They better start working on their professionalism because when the sh*t get bigger than the cat, they're getting rid of the cat faster than ever before."

The NBA and NBPA recently agreed to a new CBA which became effective on July 1st. One of the new provisions in the CBA pertains to players holding out their contracts.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst explained last month how the Philadelphia 76ers have the right to prevent James Harden from becoming a free agent next season. If Harden's potential holdout reaches 30 days, the Sixers have control on his next move.

"I don't think it's that simple," Windhorst said. "I don't think it's as easy for him to hold out because there is an obscure rule that exists buried in the NBA CBA that if he doesn't report within 30 days of the opening of training camp, the Sixers actually have the right to block him from becoming a free agent next year. This is a measure that was put in to prevent these types of holdout situations, so Harden is holding a very limited amount of leverage."

James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers playing the waiting game

According to Sportskeeda's own Mark Medina, James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers are not in a rush to get things done. They are playing the waiting game and see who blinks first. Medina thinks that Harden will eventually break first because of the new CBA.

"Both the Sixers and James Harden are waiting to see which one blinks first," Medina told GiveMeSport. "In fairness, neither party has any urgency to do so. Harden has enjoyed overseas promotional tours. The Sixers haven't received any offers that would keep them in championship contention.

"But expect one party to become antsy once training camp approaches. My hunch is that Harden blinks first since he would face financial consequences for not reporting to training camp."

