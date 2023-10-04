Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife Shaunie Nelson turns back the clock as she embraces the 'First Lady' look

NBA great Shaquille O'Neal’s former wife Shaunie Nelson recently gave a nod to the past by sporting an old school ‘First Lady’ look in one of the events she attended. She took the time to share it on social media.

The television executive producer went out on an all-white classy get-up, coupled with a hat, as an homage, she said, to past First Ladies of the United States.

In a post on Instagram, the 48-year-old shared photos of her in her outfit with a caption which reads:

“This is how my First Lady use to dress when I was growing up. I’m going to always complete the assignment 🤩 #OldSchoolSunday”

Shaunie Nelson used to be married to Los Angeles Lakers great Shaquille O’Neal. They met in 1996 and got married in 2002.

They have four children: two boys (Shareef and Shaqir) and two girls (Amirah Sanaa and Me’arah Sanaa). Another boy, Myles, was Shaunie’s son from another relationship, but Shaquille O'Neal took him as his own during their marriage.

Their marriage lasted until 2009 after Shaunie filed for divorce over what she said Shaquille O’Neal cheating on her with other women, which the now-51-year-old NBA legend later admitted to.

It was not smooth between the two after the separation, but they have patched things up since and are now friends as they co-parent their kids.

Shaunie Nelson spent National Sons Day with three sons with Shaquille O'Neal

Shaunie Nelson spent National Sons Day on September 28 with her three sons with Basketball Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal. She took to Instagram to share the bonding she had with her boys, which drew sweet responses from them.

O’Neal and Nelson had two boys together – Shareef, 23, and Shaqir, 20 – while a third one, Myles, 26, was Shaunie’s prior to entering a relationship with Shaq. But the NBA legend took him as his.

In the Instagram post, Shaunie O’Neal posted photos of her and her sons together on National Sons Day, along with their childhood pictures side by side with their pictures now as grown-ups.

She captioned it with:

“My 3 SONS! 💙💙💙#nationalsonsday @mylesoneal @shareefoneal @shaqironeall”

The boys did not waste time giving their responses:

@mylesoneal wrote: Love you!

@shaqironeall wrote: ❤️

@shareefoneal wrote: I love you mama

While Shaquille O’Neal and Shaunie Nelson have their separate lives now, they have become friends since divorcing in 2009 and are co-parenting their children.

Apart from their three sons, the two also have two daughters, Amirah Sanaa, 21, and Me’arah Sanaa, 17.