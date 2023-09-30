"GO WITH YOUR MOVE": Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife Shaunie shares inspirational quote a day after celebrating 'National Sons Day'

Shaquille O'Neal’s ex-wife Shaunie shared an inspirational quote after celebrating “National Sons Day.” She encouraged everyone to make things happen and “Go With Your Move.”

Shaunie shared the quote after celebrating National Sons Day with her three sons with Shaquille O’Neal – Shareef, Shaqir, and Myles – on Thursday, September 28.

The 48-year-old went on to share a video clip of herself with a caption that reads:

“That move you’re scared to make might just be the one that changes everything.”

She highlighted it further by writing in the comments section:

“TYPE “GO WITH YOUR MOVE” ‼️ If this is for you… #Share #Repost #HappyFriday.”

The post has since garnered over 13,000 likes and nearly 700 replies.

Shaquille O’Neal and Shaunie met in 1996 and tied the knot in 2002. They have four children together. Apart from their sons, the couple also have two daughters Amirah Sanaa and Me’arah Sanaa. Myles was Shaunie’s son from another relationship but Shaquille O’Neal took him as his own during their marriage.

The two, however, divorced in 2009. It was not smooth sailing immediately after their separation but eventually, they addressed their issues and have been amicable since.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Shaunie once said her relationship with Shaquille O’Neal has become much better.

“Once you let things go, they don’t make you mad anymore," she said.

Shaunie, who is a television executive producer, married her new husband Keion Henderson in 2022 but she still shares co-parenting duties with Shaquille O’Neal on their children.

“One thing about O’Neals, brother, we don’t ever stop” - Shaquille O'Neal says he’ll keep supporting son Shareef in his basketball journey

Los Angeles Lakers great Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef.

Los Angeles Lakers great Shaquille O’Neal fully supports his son Shareef’s push to make it to the NBA. This, even if the younger O’Neal has not had the kind of entrance to the league his Hall-of-Famer father did.

Shareef made the decision to join the NBA draft last year after uneventful stints with UCLA and LSU in college. He went undrafted but joined the Lakers in the 2022 NBA Summer League. After that, he suited up for the NBA G League Ignite squad.

On “The Big Podcast” last year, Shaquille O’Neal gave his take on his son’s journey to get into the NBA. The 51-year-old said that while he was initially against his son's decision to leave college early, his support for Shareef is now all the way.

The four-time NBA champion said:

"It's his journey. It's his fight. Imma just have to keep supporting him and, you know, keep pushing. He did OK, but at this level you can't do OK. You've to do fabulous. You've to do great. He'll get there. He's young. He's still fighting."

"One thing about the O'Neals, brother, we don't ever stop. When you tell us we can't do something, we just gonna find a way to get it done."

Shaquille O’Neal was celebrated upon his entry into the NBA in 1992, where he was the top overall pick in the rookie draft after a great collegiate run at LSU. He was named the Rookie of the Year and became one of the best big men in NBA history.