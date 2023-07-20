"She's still my wife"- Despite being divorced for 12 years, $400,000,000 worth Shaquille O'Neal still has a soft spot for Shaunie

Shaquille O'Neal and his former wife Shaunie Henderson nee Nelson were officially divorced in 2011. They were separated in 2007, and reconciled briefly before she filed for divorce in the same year.

12 years later, the Hall of Famer’s opinion towards her hasn’t changed. Here’s what he had to say about her on MoTalk Radio:

(4:35 mark)

"Shaunie’s married, I’m happy for her. I hope the gentleman treats her the way she’s supposed to be treated. Imma still love her. She’s still my wife. I will always provide, protect and love her, married or not."

He added:

“I’m still there. You protect, you provide and you love your woman. We have five children together. She’s getting married to another man. I’m not gonna give her up. Nope!”

O’Neal also mentioned that he treats her “first love” Arnetta Yardbourgh the same way. The basketball legend has a daughter named Taahirah with her.

Shaquille O'Neal never once said anything bad or disparaging about Shaunie Henderson even when their divorce became official. On the contrary, O’Neal has been a man and owned up to his mistakes.

Here’s what the five-time NBA champ had to say about his divorce on “The Pivot Podcast:”

(19:30)

“I was bad. She was awesome. It was all me. I wasn’t protecting her and protecting those values. Sometimes, when you live that double life, you get caught up in it. I’m not gonna say it was her ‘cause it was all on me."

He added:

“She did exactly what she was supposed to do. She gave me beautiful kids, take care of the house, take care of corporate stuff. It was just all me. Sometimes, when you make that many mistakes, you just can’t come back.”

Shaquille O'Neal and Shaunie Henderson have a good relationship and have been co-parenting their children.

Shaquille O'Neal is dating Annie Ilonzeh

Shaquille ONeal hasn’t married again like Shaunie Henderson. The millionaire, however, is active in the dating game. He is currently linked to actor Annie Ilonzeh.

Ilonzeh is quite popular and recognizable due to her work as Maya Ward in the ABC soap opera General Hospital. In 2017, she appeared in the drama All Eyez on Me as Kidada Jones.

Shaquille O'Neal’s girlfriend was also part of the cast of the action thriller Peppermint that had Jennifer Garner playing the lead role.

Finally, Annie Ilonzeh made her mark on the screen as Emily Foster in Chicago.

The LA Lakers legend and Ilonzeh have been dating since 2019 and are reportedly still going strong.

