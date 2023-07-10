Shaquille O'Neal is widely recognized as one of the greatest big men to have played in the NBA. His sheer strength and intimidating presence made him a force to be reckoned with.

However, before he won his first championship ring, Tim Crothers from Sports Illustrated, discussed in an article in 1996 that O'Neal became consumed with winning after the famous "10 fingers and no rings" commercial.

"All I'm worried about these days is winning a title," O'Neal said, "because I want respect and I love jewelry."

From O'Neal's perspective, stats won't stick with fans or even be admired as much as championship rings. A championship reinvigorates a player's legacy when looked back upon after its completion.

After spending four seasons playing for the Orlando Magic and coming up short of winning championships, Shaquille O'Neal went on to win three straight with the Lakers.

O'Neal won the MVP in 2000 and ended up winning his first championship during that year alongside Kobe Bryant. His dominant style of basketball was able to translate well while playing for the Lakers. During his eight seasons with the LA Lakers, Shaquille O'Neal averaged 27.0 points (57.5% shooting) and 11.8 rebounds.

In his first NBA Finals with the Lakers against the Indiana Pacers in 2000, O'Neal averaged 38.0 ppg (61.1% shooting) and 16.7 rpg. During the Lakers' three-peat, O'Neal was able to win all three finals MVP awards.

After his tenure with the Lakers, he went to the Miami Heat and won his fourth NBA championship during the 2005-06 season.

Playing alongside a young Dwyane Wade and an experienced Alonzo Mourning, O'Neal was able to aid the team in winning it all against the Dallas Mavericks in the 2006 finals. He averaged 13.7 ppg (60.7% shooting) and 10.2 rpg.

Looking back when Shaquille O'Neal was furious after Kobe Bryant won his fifth NBA championship

In a Players Only interview, O'Neal talked about how he felt after Bryant won his fifth ring with the LA Lakers in 2010.

"I was heated. I tore my house up," O'Neal said. "I went crazy."

Shaquille O'Neal mentioned to Kobe Bryant how he felt that it was fair that both of them had four rings after Bryant won his fourth in 2009. However, when Byrant won his fifth and jokingly said "I just wanted to win one more than Shaq," O'Neal was livid from that point.

It was a wholesome moment for the two former Lakers teammates to look back on as they were both already retired when the interview took place.

