Does Shaquille O'Neal own Reebok? Looking at Lakers legend's role in top sports brand company

When Shaquille O'Neal was garnering national interest at LSU, Reebok made him a massive offer that landed him the biggest Reebok endorsement deal of all time. In addition, the deal saw O'Neal become the first player signed to Reebok to ever get their own signature shoe. With his recent appointment as President of Reebok Basketball, many are wondering whether O'Neal owns Reebok.

According to Footwear News, the four-time NBA champion is the second-largest individual shareholder of Authentic Brands Group. Reebok falls under the company's umbrella, making O'Neal a part owner of Reebok.

Given his new role as the President of Reebok Basketball, it makes sense why the Hall of Famer is so invested in the brand. Starting in 2025, he and Allen Iverson will be re-launching the brand with the hopes of turning it into a powerhouse like Nike and Adidas.

Back in 2015, the company that owns Reebok bought the rights to the 'Shaw' brand. Shaquille O'Neal made a decision that changed his business portfolio forever. As Authentic Brands Group CEO Jamie Salter explained in a 2021 interview with Footwear News:

“[O’Neal] says, ‘You know all that money you’re going to give me?'. I said, ‘Yeah.’ He says, ‘I’d like to invest it in ABG.’ ... 'We’re going to build this company together.’ And that’s how he became the second-largest shareholder of ABG.”

Shaquille O'Neal's future as President of Reebok Basketball

Things have truly come full circle for O'Neal in regard to his involvement with Reebok. In addition to being the first Reebok player to get his own signature shoe, Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson are now working to turn Reebok into one of the hottest destinations for new players.

While O'Neal has been a spokesman for a number of other businesses he has ownership in such as Papa John's and The General, this is different. Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson aren't merely figureheads, they're fully immersed in the development of the Reebok Basketball brand.

As Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky told Footwear News, both men will have a hand in everything, no matter how small or large it is:

“This is not a consulting role. This is not a figurehead announcement where we create a cool title and then he goes away and calls me once in a while. He’s committed to how we reenter the basketball community, everything from product to marketing to events."

With the brand set to re-launch in 2025, expect some big things to come from Reebok in the future. In addition, fans can expect to see plenty of content with both the four-time NBA champ and Allen Iverson as they work toward the re-launch.