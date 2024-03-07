Shaqir O'Neal's mom Shaunie Henderson is proud of her son's performances for the Texas Southern Tigers, and she lets it be known. Shaquille O'Neal's former wife posted a recent video of her son's performances on the story and captioned:

"Baby boy"

The video was posted by basketball specialist site "High Level," and included a sweeping endorsement of Shaqir O'Neal's abilities. Here's an excerpt of the video's caption:

"Shaqir O’Neal, the youngest son of Shaquille O’Neal, is making his mark with the Texas Southern Tigers... With a potent three-point shot and an aggressive attacking style towards the rim, he exhibits immense scoring potential. Moreover, his defensive prowess adds depth to his game, making him a formidable presence on both ends of the court."

Is Shaqir O'Neal an NBA caliber talent?

The short answer is no. The longer answer, would be that Shaqir O'Neal still has time to develop his abilities into a more complete player. Currently, he isn't playing basketball at a very competitive conference, as the Tigers play at SWAC and not any of the Power Five conferences or the Big East which also has considerable traction in hoops.

However, O'Neal only a sophomore and has plenty of time to improve and transfer to a better school. However, saying that he isn't a natural like his father was would be an understatement. He is only averaging 2.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game right now, with field goal percentage of 33.3%.

On December 28, Shaqir O'Neal registered his best performance, in a 108-72 victory over Biblicalst where he recorded 21 minutes, and had nine points, two rebounds and one assist.

Shaqir O'Neal last saw the court in February 24, and that time he only played 14 minutes. Almost all of his appearances in recent games are below 10 minutes, and has only played 20 or more minutes once during the whole season.