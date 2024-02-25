Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife, Shaunie Henderson, has always been a supporter of her kids' careers. She has been mostly visible in the basketball arena, where most of her kids ended up.

She recently hyped up her daughter Me'Arah O'Neal, who committed to the Florida Gators during an appearance on TMZ Sports.

"She always played and she's always been way better than her competition," Henderson said. "She's big, tall and she played with her brothers her whole life so, that's all she knew. And now again, watching her play at this level, it's like a slower pace for people getting it."

Shaunie Henderson discusses divorce from Shaq

Shaunie Henderson recently revealed that her tell-all book, "UNDEFEATED: Changing the Rules and Winning on My Own Terms," would be released this year. She jas discusses her life and divorce from Shaquille O'Neal in the book.

In an interview with PEOPLE, she admits that due to Shaq's stature in popular culture, she was hesitant to write about the bad parts of their marriage that led to their divorce.

"Anything involving Shaquille is always a sketchy thing because he is who he is, and despite what our story is, no one ever wants to hear what could come across as not the greatest reputation," said Henderson. "I was like, oh, okay, he told on himself."

She added,

"I'm literally telling my story and my journey, which he was a part of," she added. "So I've always been a little nervous about that, but I think I did a good job at sharing my story without destroying him because that's not my intent at all, ever."

Shaunie reveals how dependent she was on Shaquille O'Neal while they were married and how she decided to finally separate in 2009 after declining to divorce the former Orlando Magic star when he filed for divorce in 2007.

She said,

"There was a point in my life when I was completely dependent on my ex-husband and I didn't even realize it. I didn't realize it at all until we got a divorce.

"I didn't even realize I was so co-dependent until it slapped me in the face. And that's on me. I take responsibility for that. It's not Shaquille's fault, that's not anybody else's fault, that's mine.

"But that's how I got to where I am right now, was that light bulb moment or reality moment that hit me that I had to do something to change the trajectory of life for me and my kids."

The book by Shaunie drops in May and might be one of the most anticipated tell-all books in recent years.