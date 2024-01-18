“Involving Shaquille is always sketchy”: Shaunie Henderson tells her own story without ‘destroying’ ex-hubby Shaquille O'Neal in upcoming memoir

Shaquille O'Neal’s ex-wife Shaunie Henderson is releasing her memoir, titled, "UNDEFEATED: Changing the Rules and Winning on My Own Terms.” The memoir also throws light on her marriage to Shaq and has some interesting stories to tell.

In an exclusive interview with People, when Shaunie was asked the reason behind her decision to write her memoir. The former wife of the NBA legend said that she was never comfortable sharing a story that involved others in it. She also said that with years she has learned that people have a misconception about her.

Henderson was married to Shaq for seven years but were together for almost two decades. However, marriage to Shaq was never easy since there were issues due to infidelity, which the latter admitted in his 2011 memoir “Shaq Uncut: My Story.”

Shaq and Shaunie have not spoken badly about one another, have been supportive of each other and co-parent their four children. When asked about the part of the memoir involving reflection on her marriage to Shaq, Shaunie said that she hasn’t thrown “him under the bus.”

Shaunie also told People that once Shaq admitted his infidelity publicly, she found it easy to speak about their marriage. However, she also added that she hasn’t tarnished Shaq’s image in her memoir.

“Anything involving Shaquille is always a sketchy thing because he is who he is, and despite what our story is, no one ever wants to hear what could come across as not the greatest reputation," said Henderson.

Shaunie Henderson also added that her memoir is about her journey and Shaq is just a part of it and not the other way around. However, she believes she has told her story without destroying her former husband in her book.

The memoir is all set to release in May 2024. It will be released by Gallery Books.

Shaquille O'Neal gives sweet shoutout to ex-wife's new memoir

Shaquille O’Neal and Shaunie Henderson started dating in the late 1990s when the NBA legend was playing with the LA Lakers. Eventually, after dating for three years, the couple got married in 2002. While Shaq and Shaunie were together, they became parents of their four children.

After being married for over seven years, Shaunie filed for her divorce from Shaq in 2009. Despite their marriage breaking up, Shaquille O'Neal and Shaunie have kept an amicable relationship that has helped them grow their children, in a better environment.

Shaq knows that the memoir would throw a light on his marriage to Shaunie. However, being the support that he has been all these years, Shaq gave a shoutout to his ex-wife on Instagram.

In her IG post, Shaunie wrote that she started writing her memoir five years ago. It is a story of her journey through fear, insecurity and self-doubt to become a courageous and confident person. Shaunie is now married to pastor Keion Henderson.

