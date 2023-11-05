Shaquille O'Neal's wife Shaunie once revealed her savage revenge on Lakers legend for cheating on her

Shaquille O'Neal's wife Shaunie is not one to be messed with, as she will would to extreme lengths to get revenge if one wrongs her. Four-time NBA champion Shaq learned it that the hard way after Shaunie discovered that he was cheating on her.

The couple's marriage lasted from 2002 to 2011, but O'Neal was evidently not faithful to the mother of his children. On an episode of "Basketball Wives," Shaunie revealed that she took matters into her own hands to get revenge on the big man once she uncovered the uglly truth about her husband's infidelity.

She is an executive producer of the show and has shared a lot about the Diesel off the court. One day O'Neal and his wife accidentally switched their blackberries, and she read all the texts that women had been sending her husband.

The texts apparently revealed everything that Shaquille O'Neal did to those women. In a fit of rage, she slashed his car's tyres, broke the windows and took a knife to write a wild message on the hood. She said:

"Our blackberries got switched. I went to my baby’s play at school, and I was like “damn, my phone is going off a lot.

"Just girl, after girl, after girl like ‘baby last night what you did.’ And I went in the arena, and I went in the garage, not only did I flatten tires, bust a few windows, I wrote on the hood of the car ‘I cheat on my wife I ain't sh*t’ with a knife."

Shaunie O'Neal said that she wanted people to notice the car so she drew extra attention to it by driving alongside him and honking the entire journey. She added:

"I wrote it on the hood and down the side of the car. He had to drive that sh*t on four flats, with the messages all around it. I drove right on the side of his ass blowing the horn, cause I wanted people to like see. Beep! Beep! The whole ride, the whole ride."

Shaquille O'Neal and Shaunie have four children together, Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir and Me'arah. They filed for divorce in 2009 but tried making it work soon after. However, Shaq re-filed for divorce stating "irreconcilable differences," and the divorce was finalized in 2011.

The couple now co-parent their children and are apparently on good terms.

Shaquille O'Neal owned up to ruining his marriage with Shaunie

Shaquille O'Neal as DJ Diesel in Philadelphia

Shaquille O'Neal took full responsibility for his marriage dissolving, admitting his mistakes and owning up to his infidelity. He said that Shaunie was the perfect wife who did not do anything wrong, while he was the trainwreck who wanted to lead two lives.

The LA Lakers legend was a guest on "The Pivot Podcast," where he opened up about his divorce and regrets. He said he was "bad" and not the ideal husband while she did everything right.

"I’ve never talked about this. … but I was bad," O'Neal said. "She was awesome. She really was. She did exactly what she was supposed to do and gave me beautiful kids, take care of the house, take care of the corporate stuff."

"It was just all me," he said. "Sometimes, when you make a lot of mistakes like that, you can’t really come back from that. Sometimes you live that double life and get caught up. I’m not going to say it was her. It was all me."

The NBA champion added that he had the perfect situation but messed it up. He described how it was living in an empty mansion with no children playing in the house and no wife to come home to.

"I had the perfect situation. … I don’t make excuses. I know I messed up. .… Seventy-six thousand square foot house by yourself. Lost. No kids. Go to the gym. Nobody’s playing. You go to their room, nobody’s there."

Shaquille O'Neal's story is a big lesson for people who succumb to temptation and what infidelity can do to one's family and life.