Shaunie Henderson once shed light on ex-Shaquille O'Neal's honest 3-word response for missing her wedding 

Shaunie Henderson and Shaquille O'Neal were married for nine years. The couple finalized their divorce in 2011 after Shaunie learned about O'Neal's infidelity. Things got heated and ugly when Shaunie found out about her ex-husband's affairs after their Blackberry phones got switched.

O'Neal had received a bunch of messages from the women he was with, which revealed details about his relationships with them. Upon reading those, Shaunie vandalized his car. A lot has happened since then, though. The two seemingly made up. They co-parent their five kids and are on good terms.

However, their equation still stopped from Shaquille O'Neal attending Shaunie Henderson's second wedding with Keion Henderson. Shaunie once talked about the ex-Lakers star's 3-word response when she invited him to her wedding that took place in 2022.

"I asked him [Shaq] did he want to come to the wedding," Shaunie said on a VH1 TV show based on her marriage to Keion. "I didn't really meant it," she joked. "He's not (coming). He's like,' It's your day.'"

O'Neal probably wanted to give Shaunie space as she began a new chapter in her life. He had no 'hard feelings' about the situation after Shaunie revealed Shaq was looking forward to meeting Keion in a prior segment of her VH1 show.

Shaunie Henderson commends Shaquille O'Neal for owning up to his mistakes, wishes it happened earlier

Shaquille O'Neal spoke about his marriage to Shaunie Henderson and the ugly end to their relationship in 2022 during an interview on 'The Pivot Podcast.' O'Neal admitted and owned up for his mistakes that led to him being divorced.

The four-time NBA champion began by crediting her for taking care of their kids, house and her work before voicing his thoughts on their relationship and his mistakes.

"It was just all me," Shaq said. "Sometimes, when you make a lot of mistakes like that, you can’t really come back from that. Sometimes you live that double life and get caught up. I’m not going to say it was her. It was all me."

Shaunie Henderson didn't let Shaquille O'Neal's comments go unnoticed. She appreciated his accountability. However, Shaunie made her wishes clear about Shaq making these comments before when she was wrongly accused of stealing money and cheating when details of their divorce was in the spotlight.

"I love that he was accountable and he took responsibility," Shaunie said on VH1. "At the same time, it kinda triggered the past a little bit ... I needed him to stand up for me then, but that didn't happen ... Just wish it would've happened a long time ago, but I don't hold anything against him."

Shaq took a while to get things off his chest, but it's better late than never. It will also allow their kids to understand where it all went wrong for their parents rather than just relying on speculation, which could've impacted their equation with either of them.