Florida commit Me'Arah O'Neal dazzled during her final high school game for Episcopal High School against Kinkaid in a dominant 66-54 win, registering 28 points.

A reel of the guard's skills and sensational performance surfaced on Instagram, celebrating the Gators prospect who won her team the Southwest Preparatory Conference Class 4A girl's state basketball title this past weekend.

Texas Southern guard Shaqir O'Neal, her brother, backed Me'Arah under the Instagram post, commenting:

"tuff."

Why Me'Arah O'Neal chose the Gators

Me'Arah O'Neal had several offers, including LSU, Baylor, Arizona State and UCLA, and she took her time before committing. According to ESPN, Me'Arah O'Neal was a four-star talent and the No. 33 prospect in the class of 2024.

She announced her commitment to the Florida Gators on ESPN last year in November, snubbing her father's former team, the LSU Tigers.

"I went on the Florida visit, and I had a feeling that's where I belonged," Me’Arah said. "And that I was going to be most successful if I went to go play at Florida. I felt like I connected with coach Kelly [Rae Finley] more than I connected with any of the other schools that recruited me.

"She really cares about me, not just on the court but off the court. That's important for me."

Shaquille O'Neal revealed on ESPN that he played no part in her ultimate destination:

"Believe it or not, I tried to stay out of it. ... What I did tell her is, 'Go where you're needed, not where you're wanted. Because if you go where you're wanted and they got other people like you, may take a while.' I want [my kids] to have their own journey, have their own experience."

During his 2016 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Shaq made a big claim about his daughter.

"I don't like to put pressure on my babies, but she works out with my sons, and I think it's fair to say one day if she continues, Me'Arah will probably be the best women's basketball player ever," he said during his speech. "She's that good."

She has already matched her father by being named a McDonalds All-American a few weeks ago, showing that her father's proclamation was not as far-fetched as it seemed at the time.

With women's college basketball probably losing icons, Iowa's Caitlin Clark and LSU's Angel Reese, there will be a vacuum for the face of the sport, and it is not beyond the realms of possibility for the youngest O'Neal to fill it.