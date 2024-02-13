While the Kansas City Chiefs and tight end Travis Kelce toiled on the gridiron, musician Taylor Swift had fun with her celebrity buddies, actress Blake Lively and singer Ice Spice, in the stands at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas.

Texas Southern guard and Shaquille O'Neal's son Shaqir O'Neal later shared a hilarious edit of Taylor Swift donning the Chiefs jersey in addition to her famous song "22" on his Instagram stories.

Before the game pitting the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs, Shaquille O'Neal revealed to "Page Six" what he hoped for when he attended the showcase.

“I just want to shake the hand of greatness. If I see Taylor Swift and get to shake her hand, take a picture, I’ll be good,” Shaq said. “She’s a fabulous person. I’m happy for her. I’m proud of her. She’s done a lot. She’s definitely a cultural icon.”

O'Neal also revealed that he and Authentic Brands Group CEO Jamie Salter gifted Swift an NFL-themed Judith Lieber bag.

It was a close-run thing for Swift who had four consecutive shows in Tokyo as part of her Eras Tour and she just about made it back stateside for the Super Bowl.

The Taylor Swift effect

Taylor Swift attending games has been a boon for the NFL as she has brought along with her a huge section of her worldwide following who keenly follow her romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the conspiracy theory that claimed that the romance between Kelce and Swift was a production by the league to boost ratings.

“I don’t think I’m that good of a scripter, or anybody on our staff,” he said. “Taylor is obviously a dynamo. Everything she touches, there are people following, so we count ourselves fortunate, we welcome it.”

According to a poll carried out by Seton Hall University, 21% to 41% of Americans aged 18-34 who planned to watch the Super Bowl were influenced by the pop star's presence.

The chief methodologist of the poll, Daniel Ladik, iin a BBC interview explained the role that Swift played in increasing the viewership of Super Bowl 58.

"The viewership for this game is on a seemingly inexorable march toward more viewers, and this year Taylor Swift may be playing the role of drum major," said Daniel Ladik.

Travis Kelce made the Super Bowl win seem even more like a fairytale considering the promise that the tight end made to Swift after she won the Album of the Year Award at the Grammys last week.

"She's rewriting the history books herself," Kelce said. "I told her I'd have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware, too."

The NFL is reaping the rewards of the unexpected romance of a serial winner playing for a dynasty and Taylor Swift who is at the peak of her influential powers.