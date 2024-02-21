Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef O'Neal hypes up sister Mearah as Gators' guard preps for 2024 season - “COOL AHH”

Shaquille O'Neal's daughter, Mearah O'Neal, is almost ready for the next level. Mearah committed to the Florida Gators in November 2023 and is currently awaiting the start of the 2024-25 season for her athletic journey to begin. She was labeled as a top 50 prospect last year.

Big brother Shareef O'Neal seems ready to see her little sister join the Power Five school, and he recently reposted a series of pictures she took in Gators apparel to his story. He added the caption:

"COOL AHHHHH"

Mearah's original post saw her using a series of Gators outfits, with the simplest one being a school hoodie, while sitting on the bleachers at what looks to be the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainsville, Florida.

Shaquille O'Neal's advice to Mearah O'Neal

Shortly after Mearah O'Neal decided to join the Florida Gators, her dad revealed the advice he gave her when deciding which school she wanted to attend:

"What I did tell her is, 'Go where you're needed, not where you're wanted,'" said Shaquille O'Neal, "because if you go where you're wanted and they got other people like you, may take a while.' I want [my kids] to have their own journey, have their own experience."

It seems that she did pay attention to Shaq. Around the same time, in November 2023, she revealed to ESPN the reasons she chose the Gainsville school over others:

"I went on the Florida visit, and I had a feeling that's where I belonged, and that I was going to be most successful if I went to go play at Florida, I felt like I connected with Coach Kelly [Rae Finely] more than I connected with any of the other schools that recruited me. She really cares about me not just on the court but off the court. That's important for me."

Although she doesn't mention Shaquille O'Neal, his advice seems to be written all over it. Now, we will see if she's able to follow in her father's footsteps.