NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has a goofy personality that has endeared him to basketball fans all over the world even as he balances his role as a basketball analyst for TNT.

His son, Shareef O'Neal, previously of the G-League Ignite, recently showcased a pure Shaq moment on Instagram where the $400 million worth (per Forbes) O'Neal busted some moves dancing to Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock."

Shareef shared the reel with the caption:

"Naw what."

Shaquille O'Neal supports the women's game

Shaquille O'Neal is renowned for his varied interests and has shown a different side since last year when his unique relationship with LSU Tigers superstar Angel Reese began.

The pair became close during his daughter Me'Arah O'Neal's recruitment visit to the LSU campus. Reese introduced herself to them and Shaq challenged her to score a 20-20 double, which she effortlessly did.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, O'Neal pointed out why he thinks that college women's basketball is simply better than the men's version currently.

"I haven't even been paying attention to the guys, only been paying attention to the girls," O'Neal said. "I hate to say it, but the women players are kicking the men's butts. You've got my Angel Reese. You've got all the girls from South Carolina. You've got JuJu Watkins, you've got Caitlin Clark. It's just a better game, just more competitive."

O'Neal might have a valid point as Fox Sports analyst Michael Mulvihill recently revealed that college women's basketball is currently attracting 981,000 viewers against men's college basketball's 946,000 figure.

"It was my first time ever seeing the girls' game way more packed than the boys' game, but it was actually a good feeling," he says, acknowledging the benefits for basketball in general. "I'm happy for the young female athletes, and it's inspiring to young girls," O'Neal added.

Shaq not only supports Reese, but during his Naismith Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2016, he predicted that his daughter Me'Arah O'Neal would become the greatest women's basketball player of all time.