"She has 0Ws" - CBB analysts rip apart LSU HC Kim Mulkey for mishandling tough situations in wake of heated fight vs. South Carolina 

In the aftermath of a heated fight during the Southeastern Conference tournament championship game, LSU head coach Kim Mulkey finds herself under scrutiny. The incident marred the celebration of the SEC champions and reignited discussion about Mulkey's conduct and decision-making on the sidelines.

The fight erupted late in the game between LSU and South Carolina and resulted in the ejection of six players, with the top-ranked Gamecocks winning the game 79-72. Mulky's remarks following the fight raised eyebrows and criticism from college basketball analysts.

MostlySports' analysts Mark Titus and Brandon Walker condemned Mulky's handling of the tough situations. Brandon Walker said:

"Kim Mulky sucks. Kim Mulky is the worst. She has 0W's."

The incident unfolded when LSU's Flau'jae Johnson intentionally fouled Milaysia Fulwiley and bumped Ashlyn Watkins. Johnson was then involved in the confrontation with South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso, who further shoved Johnson to the ground, resulting in heated moments between players from both teams.

Post-match, Kim Mulky suggested that Cardoso should have targeted a larger player instead of LSU's Flau'jae Johnson, who is small in size.

“But I can tell you this: I wish she would've pushed Angel Reese. Don't push a kid — you're 6-foot-8 — don't push somebody that little. That was uncalled for in my opinion,” Mulkey said. “Let those two girls that were jawing, let them go at it."

Where Mulky commented inappropriately, South Carolina coach Dawn Stanley took responsibility for her team's role in the fight and offered apologies for the incident. Her response was widely praised for taking accountability.

This incident was not the first time Mulky had faced criticism for handling a tough situation. Mulky's remarks about COVID-19 and her relative silence on social justice issues have sparked controversies in the past as well.

What will happen to the players ejected in the brawl?

While the players were ejected following the fight, South Carolina freshman Milaysia Fulwiley scored 24 points. She has now become the first freshman for South Carolina to earn the SEC Tournament MVP honor.

On the other hand, players who were involved in the fight were ejected, including South Carolina forward Kamilla Cardoso. She could face suspension as per NCAA tournament rules and could miss the game due to her ejection.

Additionally, other players ejected for leaving the bench area, such as Chloe Kitts, Tessa Johnson, and Sakima Walker from South Carolina, and Aalyah Del Rosario and Janae Kent from LSU, may also face repercussions.