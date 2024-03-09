"She can shoot and she got work": Kevin Garnett makes a wild claim on how much Caitlin Clark would score in an NBA game

Caitlin Clark has turned heads of the entire basketball fraternity. Her records have ranged from getting the most viewers for the Iowa Hawkeyes to becoming the All-Time leading scorer in the NCAA.

Clark has also drawn comparisons with Michael Jordan because of her influence off the court. Furthermore, her Stephen Curry-esque shot from the logo broke the NCAAW scoring record.

On the The9450 Podcast Network, Kevin Garnett and his former Celtics teammate Paul Pierce talked about how women's college basketball is taking strides and is "on fire."

"This is the first time in college basketball where I know more girls than guys! I know the girls, I know Miss Reese, I know Caitlin." Garnett said.

"This is the first time we've got women's basketball ahead of men's basketball. She (Caitlin Clark) could go right through any hood and get a bucket. She gonna give you more than 10 points (in an NBA game). She can shoot and she got the work."

Caitlin Clark compared to Steph Curry

While Clark has yet to prove herself on the biggest stage in basketball, one can't help but draw comparisons with Steph Curry (back when he was in Davidson). Scoring-wise, the Hawkeyes guard's 28.1 points per game beat Curry's 25.4 ppg.

Passing-wise, her 8.0 assists per game also beat Curry's best passing season (5.6 apg). Furthermore, Clark had 44 double-digit games at Iowa, while Curry had three at Davidson.

Talking about the 3-point shooting, Curry takes this one with his 41.2% against Clark's 38.2%.

