“She eats every time”: College hoops fans react as UConn’s Azzi Fudd earns Naismith honor after impressive game vs South Carolina

Azzi Fudd secured another win on Monday after she was named the Naismith Women's College Player of the Week. The UConn star received the award after leading the Huskies to two important victories in the previous week, including a spectacular performance in their 87-58 win over South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena on Sunday.

Fudd helped the Huskies record a stunning upset victory against the Gamecocks on the road, leading all scorers with 28 points. Before that contest, she had just posted a new career-high in scoring with 34 points in UConn's 78-40 win over the St. John's Red Storm. Fudd averaged 31.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in those two games.

College hoops fans praised Azzi Fudd on the Instagram page of the Naismith Awards following the announcement.

College hoops fans lauded UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd on Instagram after she was named the Naismith Women's College Player of the Week. Source: Instagram/@naismithtrophy

"She eats every time," one fan wrote.

"We're all rooting for you! Keep showing them who you are!" one fan commented.

"Greatest comeback indeed," one fan claimed.

More fans flooded the comments section with praise for Fudd.

"Absolutely love seeing her play to her potential. Poor girl has been derailed by injury so much of her collegiate career so far. Incredible seeing her stay on the court and thrive," one fan replied.

"Yes!!! Go Azzi!!!" one fan posted.

"After everything Azzi has been through, it's impossible not to root for her. Keep going, princess! You got this!" one fan shared.

Azzi Fudd continues her scoring spree in UConn's win over South Carolina

Azzi Fudd produced an offensive masterclass during the third quarter of UConn's win over South Carolina, scoring 18 of the Huskies' 25 points. She made seven of her nine field-goal attempts, including going 4-of-5 from the 3-point area.

Fudd's second-half explosion helped her reach the 20-point mark for the fourth time this season. She has been on fire lately, scoring in double figures in her last six games and averaging 19.8 points during that stretch.

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (#35) attempts a three-point basket against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Photo: Imagn

Fudd has been lights out from beyond the arc during that period, knocking down 28 of her 45 attempts from the 3-point area. She has made at least five 3-pointers in each of her last three games.

Fudd is UConn's third-leading scorer this season, trailing only Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong in that department. They combined for 56 points in the win over the Gamecocks.

