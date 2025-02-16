Azzi Fudd Stats Today: How did UConn star fare vs South Carolina? (Feb. 16)

Azzi Fudd and the seventh-ranked UConn Huskies recorded a statement win on Sunday, crushing the fourth-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks 87-58 in front of a stunned crowd at Colonial Life Arena. Fudd was one of four starters to score in double figures for the Huskies, who snapped the Gamecocks' 71-game home winning streak.

Ad

Azzi Fudd was unstoppable on the road, scoring a game-high 28 points. She shot 11-of-22 from the field, including 6-of-10 from beyond the arc. It was the sixth consecutive game where Fudd shot at least 50.0 percent from the 3-point area. She has knocked down 28 of her 45 attempts from deep during that period.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Azzi Fudd also had five rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes of action. She has now scored double figures in her last six games, averaging 19.8 points during that stretch.

Below are Azzi Fudd's stats from the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Azzi Fudd 35 28 5 2 11-22 6-10 0-0 2-3 0 0 2 0

Ad

Azzi Fudd gets offensive help from Sarah Strong and Paige Bueckers in win over South Carolina

Azzi Fudd took over in the third quarter, scoring 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting. She was lights out from beyond the arc, draining four of her five 3-point attempts. She helped UConn pull away in the contest, extending their 45-23 lead at the break to a 70-44 advantage entering the fourth quarter.

Ad

It wasn't just Fudd who wreaked havoc against the vaunted South Carolina defense. Sarah Strong also stepped up for coach Geno Auriemma, scoring 16 points. She shot 6-for-10 from the field, including 1-for-2 from the 3-point area. She was also automatic at the charity stripe, making all three free-throw attempts.

Sarah Strong (#21) of the UConn Huskies catches a pass against Te-Hina Paopao (#0) of the South Carolina Gamecocks during the third quarter of their NCAA women's basketball game at Colonial Life Arena. (Credits: Getty)

Strong bounced back after failing to score double figures in her last two outings. She averaged just 4.5 points in UConn's wins over Providence and St. John's. Strong also dominated on the boards, grabbing a game-high 13 rebounds to post her sixth double-double of the season. She also had four assists, two steals and one block.

Paige Bueckers matched Strong's double-double feat, scoring 12 points and dishing out 10 assists. She shot 3-of-12 from the floor, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc. She also went 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Bueckers also collected seven rebounds in the rout.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here