Paige Bueckers makes her feelings known on Dawn Staley, South Carolina ahead of massive UConn game

The UConn Huskies, led by Paige Bueckers, will face their toughest opponents yet in the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday, Feb. 16. The much-awaited non-conference fixture between the powerhouse programs is slated to occur on the defending national champions' floor, meaning Bueckers and Co. will have to bring their A-game against a hostile crowd as well.

Ad

UConn, coached by college basketball legend Geno Auriemma, is coming off a 38-point blowout of the St. John's Red Storm, 78-40, at home. In that Big East fixture, Bueckers played an efficient game with 16 markers on just two misses from eight attempts, six rebounds, four assists, four steals and five blocks.

Bueckers did not mince words about how aware she was of the Gamecocks. During the 6-foot star's media availability for the Sunday showcase, Bueckers praised their upcoming opponent.

Ad

Trending

"I think South Carolina is a great team, a great program, very well-coached, have a lot of respect for them, for Dawn and the players. It's always a great matchup when we play them. Like I said, a very great team, and they're very disciplined. They have a way of playing that they're very well-coached and they stick to it," she said. (0:40)

Ad

"They're just a really good team, they have really good players. That's been the same every single time we've matched up. It's just great competition," Bueckers concluded.

Ad

One of the key factors for a win on the Huskies side is if Bueckers, along with veteran sensation Azzi Fudd and first-year standout Sarah Strong, all plays to their strengths against the commanding South Carolina defense.

Additionally, a victory for UConn would give them a staggering 22-3 overall record, and maybe Bueckers' last triumph over the squad if they don't matchup in March.

The UConn Huskies look to break a four-game losing skid to the South Carolina Gamecocks

Paige Bueckers was previously against South Carolina. - Source: Jeff Blake, Imagn

Despite holding a 9-5 overall head-to-head record against them, the UConn Huskies have lost their last four matchups with the South Carolina Gamecocks. In their last fixture in February last year, the Dawn Staley-coached squad defeated them at home by 18 markers, 83-65.

Paige Bueckers and the rest of her team now aim to beat them and re-assert their winning ways against the non-conference opposition. The Huskies-Gamecocks matchup is scheduled for tip-off at 1 p.m. ET. and will be streamed on ABC, ESPN+, and Disney+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here