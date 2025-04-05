"She gon' tell the truth": Hannah Hidalgo appreciates teammate Liatu King for revealing her hidden talent to fans

Days after being eliminated from the NCAA tournament on Mar. 28, Hannah Hidalgo and Liatu King are back with their social media back and forth. The latest instance revolves around King's IG live, where the forward claimed that Hidalgo can not only sing but also has the best vocals on the Fighting Irish.

Hidalgo thanked King on her Instagram and TikTok live on Thursday, appearing alongside Cassandre Prosper. She further added that Prosper and her mom are her biggest critics.

"Oh my gosh, Liatu talked about how good I sing, that's really my dog because she gon tell the truth," she said.

"Cass is gonna hate, but like, bro, I love you too, I love you too. Between her and my mom, like they just be my biggest haters for what like, I can hit a note. I can hit a note. I can hit the note like, just say that. My mom was like that person in the audio, was that you?"

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are coming off a season marked with gritty wins and a deep March Madness run. Hannah Hidalgo had her best college basketball year, averaging 23.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.7 steals.

She shot 46.3% from the field and 40.0% from the 3-point line. She earned the ACC Player of the Year and Defensive PoY awards.

Pitt transfer Liatu King bought a much-needed veteran presence to the young core of the program. She earned multiple USBWA National Players of the Week awards and made it to the All-ACC Second Team.

Hannah Hidalgo will be without her backcourt duo next season

Hannah Hidalgo's backcourt partner, Olivia Miles, entered the transfer portal days after the Fighting Irish's Sweet 16 exit. The 22-year-old was expected to be a lottery pick in the WNBA draft later this month but chose to exercise her last college year. Miles, considered one of the best passing guards in the nation, is yet to declare her new team.

With multiple years left in Hidalgo's college career, Notre Dame has the option to either rebuild or retool. The program signed Leah Macy, a four-star 6-foot-2 forward, from the 2025 recruiting class. Macy is the fourth-best small forward in the country and ranked 16th overall by On3.

