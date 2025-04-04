Hannah Hidalgo seeks public support in possible case of identity theft online

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo has recently brought to light a concerning issue of potential identity theft on X (formerly Twitter). In a public appeal via her personal X account, Hidalgo has urged her followers to not engage with or follow an account impersonating her.

On Thursday, she revealed an impostor account that was identical to her own, trying to connect with Notre Dame fans.

"If you see this account HannahHidalgo04 it’s a fake account," Hidalgo wrote.

The sophomore guard added a photo of the fake account in her post, which was created in Jan. 2025 and mirrored everything from her profile picture to her bio, location and header photo — everything except the username.

One fan pointed out in the comment that the user using the fake account has already changed their username in response to Hannah Hidalgo's post and urged everyone to report the account, which now goes by @HannahHidalgo55.

Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo joins an elite list of Wooden Award finalists

Hannah Hidalgo followed up her phenomenal freshman season with an equally impressive sophomore campaign. She averaged 23.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, leading the Irish to a 28-6 overall record and a berth in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, where they fell to Hailey Van Lith's TCU.

Among several honors Hidalgo received this season, she was also named a finalist for the Wooden Award, which is given annually to the most outstanding player.

Along with Hidalgo, the other finalists are Final Four participants Lauren Betts of UCLA, Madison Booker of Texas and Paige Bueckers of UConn, as well as her Notre Dame teammate Olivia Miles. USC star JuJu Watkins was also selected to the list.

Hannah Hidalgo faced Booker, Bueckers and Watkins this season and defeated them all. In November, Notre Dame beat USC in Galen Center, where the sophomore guard had 24 points in a 74-61 win.

Two weeks later, the Irish defeated Texas in the ACC/SEC Challenge, with Hidalgo contributing 30 points in the victory. Then on Dec. 12, Hidalgo poured 29 points in a win over UConn.

"I knew that she was going to be a special player," Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey said after defeating the Huskies. "She always played with a chip on her shoulder ... Big-time, big-stage player. She’s different in such a unique way, the way that she plays, and she just stepped in."

However, Van Lith and TCU proved to be Hidalgo's kryptonite, as the Irish suffered their second loss to the Horned Frogs this season and exited the tournament in the Sweet 16.

