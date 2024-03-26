"She got hammered twice": College hoops world defends Caitlin Clark after being accused of getting biased foul calls

Caitlin Clarek scored 32 points and cemented a Sweet 16 berth as No. 1 seed Iowa defeated No. 8 seed West Virginia 64-54 on Monday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Hawkeyes will play No. 5 seed Colorado in the Sweet 16 round on Saturday.

However, fouls loomed large throughout the second half of the game against Virginia. Out of the seven players for West Virginia, six received four fouls or were fouled out.

After Harrison of West Virginia was fouled against Caitlin Clark in the fourth quarter, the Mountaineers trailed Iowa by 2 points, 52-54. The move certainly triggered fan reactions, with one of them saying:

"Someone please tell me where the foul is against Caitlin Clark on this play?!?!?!"

Expand Tweet

But college basketball fans swarmed the comment section, defending the Iowa guard.

"She got hammered twice. Give me a break," wrote a fan in the comment

Expand Tweet

According to this fan, it was clearly a foul, as he pointed out the evidence.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans pointed out a few instances where Virgina previously got fouled.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Few of them gave the stats on how the game was plagued with fouls.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Hawkeyes survived after the crucial 3-pointer play by Sydney Affolter, who scored the most important basket of Monday’s victory.

Also read Caitlin Clark: "Legend with a Capital L": College basketball fans pay respect to $3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark...

Caitlin Clark closed her home career with a record

The Iowa guard has surpassed Kelsey Plum to become the leading scorer in the NCAA in a single season in her final home game.

After adding 32 points against West Virginia, she has a total of 1,113 points this season, surpassing Kelsey Plum's single-season record of 1,109.

"I wish I could have stayed on court for a while and soaked it all in a little longer. But I don't think that there's a better way we could go out than just a gritty, resilient win," Caitlin Clark said via ESPN. "Honestly, it was almost the opposite of Iowa basketball in a way, but I think that's what makes it that much sweeter. Our defense was really good, and people don't always give our defense too much credit."

Caitlin Clark's final run is nothing less than dominating the D1. After breaking the records of Lynette Woodard, Kelsey Plum, and Pete Maravich, Clark has established herself as the most dominant player in the current NCAA.

Also, read: $3.1 million Caitlin Clark breaks Kelsey Plum's all-time single-season D1 record after sensational win over West Virginia