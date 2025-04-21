"She got this man geeking": College hoops fans react to Haley Cavinder's fiancé Jake Ferguson preparing for their engagement day

Jake Ferguson is giving fans an inside look at his proposal to Haley Cavinder. On Monday, the Dallas Cowboys tight end shared a vlog from engagement day on the Cavinder twins' TikTok.

In the video, he took the twins' 4.6 million TikTok followers through his preparations for the proposal. Ferguson shared that he knew eight days after meeting Cavinder that she would be his wife, and that she has become his "why" for everything he does.

College hoops fans shared their reactions to Ferguson's vlog in the comments.

"She got this man geekinggg!!" A fan wrote.

A fan says Cavinder has Ferguson "geeking"

"She's become my why," another fan wrote.

A TikTok user gets emotional about Ferguson saying Cavinder is his why

"THE NOTE, that is adorable," another fan wrote.

A comment points out Ferguson's note from right after he met Cavinder, saying he was going to marry her

Others congratulated the newly engaged couple.

"CONGRATS TO JAKE AND HALEY," a fan wrote.

A TikTok user gives their congratulations to Cavinder and Ferguson

"OMG CONGRATS HALEY AND FERGIE!!!!" Another fan wrote.

A fan congratulates the newly engaged couple

"Congratulations to Ferg and Haley," another fan wrote.

A comment congratulates Cavinder and Ferguson.

Some laughed as Ferguson shared in the vlog that it only took him five minutes to prepare for the proposal.

"Took me all of 5 minutes is so valid," another fan wrote.

A TikTok user says it's valid that it only took Ferguson five minutes to get ready for his proposal

"'Finally ready, took me all of five minutes,'" another fan wrote.

A comment laughs at Ferguson's speed in getting ready

Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson's relationship

Cavinder and Ferguson are an athletic power couple. Cavinder played basketball at the University of Miami alongside her twin, Hanna, and Ferguson has been with the Cowboys for the past three seasons.

The couple has been together since September 2023 and shares aspects of their relationship with fans on social media. Cavinder and Ferguson have posted together on social media at Cowboys games and on vacations.

Ferguson's vlog shows he and Cavinder have kept their fans updated on their engagement. The two made a shared Instagram post on Friday to announce their engagement. Ferguson proposed on the beach in Fort Myers, Florida, with family and friends in attendance.

This star-studded couple has taken the next step in their relationship, and Ferguson's TikTok vlog takes fans through the behind-the-scenes of the romantic proposal.

