"She got this man geeking": College hoops fans react to Haley Cavinder's fiancé Jake Ferguson preparing for their engagement day
Jake Ferguson is giving fans an inside look at his proposal to Haley Cavinder. On Monday, the Dallas Cowboys tight end shared a vlog from engagement day on the Cavinder twins' TikTok.
In the video, he took the twins' 4.6 million TikTok followers through his preparations for the proposal. Ferguson shared that he knew eight days after meeting Cavinder that she would be his wife, and that she has become his "why" for everything he does.
College hoops fans shared their reactions to Ferguson's vlog in the comments.
"She got this man geekinggg!!" A fan wrote.
"She's become my why," another fan wrote.
"THE NOTE, that is adorable," another fan wrote.
Others congratulated the newly engaged couple.
"CONGRATS TO JAKE AND HALEY," a fan wrote.
"OMG CONGRATS HALEY AND FERGIE!!!!" Another fan wrote.
"Congratulations to Ferg and Haley," another fan wrote.
Some laughed as Ferguson shared in the vlog that it only took him five minutes to prepare for the proposal.
"Took me all of 5 minutes is so valid," another fan wrote.
"'Finally ready, took me all of five minutes,'" another fan wrote.
Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson's relationship
Cavinder and Ferguson are an athletic power couple. Cavinder played basketball at the University of Miami alongside her twin, Hanna, and Ferguson has been with the Cowboys for the past three seasons.
The couple has been together since September 2023 and shares aspects of their relationship with fans on social media. Cavinder and Ferguson have posted together on social media at Cowboys games and on vacations.
Ferguson's vlog shows he and Cavinder have kept their fans updated on their engagement. The two made a shared Instagram post on Friday to announce their engagement. Ferguson proposed on the beach in Fort Myers, Florida, with family and friends in attendance.
This star-studded couple has taken the next step in their relationship, and Ferguson's TikTok vlog takes fans through the behind-the-scenes of the romantic proposal.
