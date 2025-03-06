"She just dominates": Iowa State's Emily Ryan hypes up teammate Audi Crooks ahead of Big 12 conference tournament

Iowa State sophomore Audi Crooks has been a force to be reckoned with in the Big 12 this season, averaging 23.0 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Teammate Emily Ryan, a senior guard, has been wowed by Crooks' play all year long.

In a SLAMOnline article highlighting Crooks as the cover star of SLAM's Digital Issue 6, Ryan raved about her teammate's dominant performances.

"She just dominates," Ryan said. "It’s what she does, and being able to have that enforcer in the paint is huge for us both on the floor. You know what to expect from her every day. She's super consistent."

Ryan also recalled a moment she met Crooks for the first time.

"I just remember when she came on and [visited] the first time, just her personality stands out right away," Emily added. "She's a light, and she lights up every room she walks into."

Audi Crooks leads the Big 12 in multiple statistical categories, including points per game. She helped Iowa State finish the regular season with a 12-6 record — good for seventh place in the conference standings.

She scored 29 points against UCF, followed by a season-high 36-point outburst against Kansas State in the Cyclones’ last two games, earning her AP National Player of the Week honors.

Crooks' performance will be crucial for Iowa State as they look to make another deep run in the Big 12 Tournament. Last season, she helped her team to the championship game averaging 24.3 ppg in the competition.

Audi Crooks plays Rapid Fire with SLAM, names Candace Parker the best WNBA player

In an Instagram video released by SLAM on Wednesday, Audi Crooks participated in a "Rapid Fire" interview where she answered various questions about her personal favorites.

The first question Crooks was asked was who she believes is the best NBA player of all time. She said:

"Michael Jordan."

The 6-foot-3 center did not take much time when asked to name the best WNBA player.

"Candace Parker," she said.

When it came to the best basketball team of all time, Audi Crooks chose the Chicago Bulls dynasty of the 1990s led by Jordan.

She also named Iowa State's Bill Fennelly as the best coach ever.

Other questions included the best basketball sneaker, to which Crooks replied, "The Kobe 6"; the best basketball movie, "Rebound"; and her predictions for the 2025 NBA champions, the "Boston Celtics" and the "Lynx" to win the WNBA Finals.

